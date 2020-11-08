We’ve got chills, and let’s just say that they’re definitely multiplying! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, stars of 1978’s hallowed teen musical Grease, are dusting off their moves for the film’s hotly anticipated prequel.

An OK! insider reports that while rising stars will play younger versions of lead roles Danny and Sandy, Travolta, 66, and Newton-John, 72, are being courted to make show-stopping cameos.

“Producers want them for a big number where they sing and dance with their younger counterparts,” spills the insider. “It’s hammy, but it’s what fans have wanted to see for years.”

The upbeat news comes three months after Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, passed away, and after a breast cancer recurrence for Newton-John, who’s since reported she’s doing “really good.”

“Olivia’s role all depends on her health,” says the insider, “but John wants to do it if she does — it’ll be cathartic for him to get his mind on something positive.”

Last month, Travolta took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife Preston, who died two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer. He shared some heartfelt words on what would have been her 58th birthday on October 13.

“Happy Birthday hon!” he captioned two side-by-side photos — one of the photos showed him with Preston on their wedding day, while the other was of his parents on their special day.

Travolta and Preston got married in 1991 after they met on the sets of The Experts in 1989. The two share 20-year-old daughter Ella Bleu and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The two also shared son Jett, who passed away at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure in 2009.

Newton-John has also had a long battle with cancer. She received her third cancer diagnosis last year, and the singer then decided to seek treatment at her own hospital called the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center. She revealed that she went “undercover” so that nobody knew that she was there and undergoing treatment.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992; the disease returned for a second time in 2017.

We’re definitely hoping for their return to the screen. After all, they’re the ones that we want!