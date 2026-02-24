'Grey’s Anatomy' Alum Laura Ann Tull Slammed for Branding Eric Dane a 'Bully' Following His Tragic Death: 'I Am Why He Was Fired'

Article continues below advertisement

Former Grey's Anatomy extra Laura Ann Tull didn't have any kind words to say about Eric Dane in the wake of his untimely death at age 53 — and his fans are hitting back. The actress described the late star as not just a "bully," but "evil" in a series of posts in response to his passing on Instagram's Threads last week. Tull even claimed she's the reason he was "fired from Grey's" in 2012, but she "doubted" the show's creator Shonda Rhimes would "ever admit" it.

Laura Ann Tull Claims Eric Dane 'Abused' Her on Set

Source: @lauraanntull/instagram The background extra said she worked on 'Grey's Anatomy' for three years.

Dane, however, said he was "let go" for financial reasons during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in June 2024. "I was starting to become...as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show, you start to become very expensive for the network," he explained. Tull also called the Euphoria actor a "coward," a "jerk" and a "narcissist" who allegedly "abused" her and had her "terminated" in 2008.

'What Is the Point of This?'

Source: mega 'I hope his daughters never see the vitriol you're spewing,' one fan responded.

"His dying doesn't change the destruction he caused me," she ranted. "I only wish he apologized and admitted what he did." Many on social media blasted Tull's remarks, labeling her as an "attention seeker" who "wants her two minutes of fame." "What is the point of this? Attacking someone after they die of a horrific disease and they cannot defend themselves just smacks of indecency towards his family," one user replied. "Even if every word you say is true now is not the time to say it. I hope his daughters never see the vitriol you are spewing out now."

'She's a Nobody Actress'

Source: @lauraanntull/instagram Some questioned whether Laura Ann Tull ever actually worked on the series.

Another added, "Now I see why you were fired. You seem like a walking HR case." Some also questioned whether Tull was even an extra on the popular series, noting it's not listed anywhere online. "I have watched Grey's Anatomy from start to finish so many times. … I’ve never seen you in my life. Ever," one fan wrote. "Go to this nut job's IMDB page. She's a nobody actress who wrote a bio that goes on forever with the most useless information," someone else said.

'Seems Like You Are the One Who Is a Bully'

Source: mega Fans dubbed Laura Ann Tull a 'bully' for her remarks about Eric Dane.