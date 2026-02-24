'Grey’s Anatomy' Alum Laura Ann Tull Slammed for Branding Eric Dane a 'Bully' Following His Tragic Death: 'I Am Why He Was Fired'
Feb. 24 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Former Grey's Anatomy extra Laura Ann Tull didn't have any kind words to say about Eric Dane in the wake of his untimely death at age 53 — and his fans are hitting back.
The actress described the late star as not just a "bully," but "evil" in a series of posts in response to his passing on Instagram's Threads last week.
Tull even claimed she's the reason he was "fired from Grey's" in 2012, but she "doubted" the show's creator Shonda Rhimes would "ever admit" it.
Laura Ann Tull Claims Eric Dane 'Abused' Her on Set
Dane, however, said he was "let go" for financial reasons during an appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast in June 2024.
"I was starting to become...as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show, you start to become very expensive for the network," he explained.
Tull also called the Euphoria actor a "coward," a "jerk" and a "narcissist" who allegedly "abused" her and had her "terminated" in 2008.
'What Is the Point of This?'
"His dying doesn't change the destruction he caused me," she ranted. "I only wish he apologized and admitted what he did."
Many on social media blasted Tull's remarks, labeling her as an "attention seeker" who "wants her two minutes of fame."
"What is the point of this? Attacking someone after they die of a horrific disease and they cannot defend themselves just smacks of indecency towards his family," one user replied. "Even if every word you say is true now is not the time to say it. I hope his daughters never see the vitriol you are spewing out now."
'She's a Nobody Actress'
Another added, "Now I see why you were fired. You seem like a walking HR case."
Some also questioned whether Tull was even an extra on the popular series, noting it's not listed anywhere online.
"I have watched Grey's Anatomy from start to finish so many times. … I’ve never seen you in my life. Ever," one fan wrote.
"Go to this nut job's IMDB page. She's a nobody actress who wrote a bio that goes on forever with the most useless information," someone else said.
'Seems Like You Are the One Who Is a Bully'
Another user chimed in, "Funny how no one even knows who you are and you wait until he dies to open your mouth. Seems like you are the one who is a bully and a second rate actor that no one wants to work with."
Tull defended herself by pointing out that she wrote a 2018 Medium essay about her experience with Dane years before he died following his short battle with ALS.