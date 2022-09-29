Grimes Admits She Couldn't Afford Texas Home Without Help From Billionaire Ex Elon Musk
He’s a “Player of Games” — and a buyer of homes!
Pop star Grimes sparked controversy this week after claiming that despite her successful music career, she would not be able to purchase a house suitable for herself and her two children in Texas without help from her ex-boyfriend, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The debacle began on Monday, September 26, when the “Oblivion” artist took to Twitter sharing a petition condemning rising housing costs in Austin, Texas.
“My fellow Texans! Petitions can feel useless but I guarantee local politicians are taking these seriously,” she wrote alongside a link to a change.org petition. “Plz sign to reduce housing costs in Austin. There’s effective legislation on the table here but we need public support”
Alongside amassing more than 1,400 "likes," Grimes’ post also garnered comments from quite a few critics, some of which took aim at her success and presumed wealth in context with her political plea.
“Grimes you are set,” wrote one Twitter user. “Your opinion on ‘the housing market’ is invalid.”
The singer quickly fired back, alleging that despite her accolades, she would not be able to purchase a home on her own without a little help from Musk.
“First of all I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin [at the moment] without help from their dad which is INSANE cuz I’m a successful artist,” Grimes wrote, referencing Musk, with whom she shares two children, X Æ A-12 and Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.
“Secondly, these aren’t my opinions,” she added, explaining that she had “just agreed to help out some actual experts/ policy makers.” The singer did not elaborate on the identities of these players or the terms surrounding this agreement.
Though these opinions may not be Grimes’ original thoughts, it seems she is correct when it comes to the assertion of Austin’s affordability crisis. Prices in the Texan locale have reportedly skyrocketed since 2020, Business Insider reported, a shift that seemingly came as a result of both “remote work options” amid the pandemic and “low taxes.”