Grimes Admits She Couldn't Afford Texas Home Without Help From Billionaire Ex Elon Musk

He’s a “Player of Games” — and a buyer of homes!

Pop star Grimes sparked controversy this week after claiming that despite her successful music career, she would not be able to purchase a house suitable for herself and her two children in Texas without help from her ex-boyfriend, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The debacle began on Monday, September 26, when the “Oblivion” artist took to Twitter sharing a petition condemning rising housing costs in Austin, Texas.