Like Mother, Like Daughter! Grimes Offers Glimpse At Her Techno & Theory Obsessed Daughter

The “Genesis” of a raver!

It seems pop star Grimes’ proclivity for minimalist techno and parsing 19th-century existentialist literature is all in the family, with her daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, evidently taking after her mama when it comes to her budding taste in music and philosophy.

On Sunday, September 18, the famously private musician took to Twitter with a rare glimpse at her youngest child, who, she shares with Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, enjoying some music and light reading over the weekend.

“My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by nietzsche,” wrote the “Oblivion” singer alongside a sweet snap of Exa sporting a pink hair bow while peering above the classic 1872 work by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. “what a queen.”