Grimes Says She Faced 'Many Hours' Of Interrogation After Being 'Wrongly Accused' Of Throwing Snowball At Queen Elizabeth II

Long before earning her status as electropop royalty, it seems Grimes had an unfortunate run-in with another monarch — Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday the “Kill v. Maim” artist took to Twitter with a bizarre, personal anecdote surrounding the late monarch, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, facing “many hours” of interrogation for being “wrongly accused” of throwing a snowball at the ruler’s royal procession in the early 2000s.

“Once the queen was gna drive past my high school on a snow day, and all day the teachers threatened us no snow balls,” the artist, who attended Lord Byng Secondary School in Vancouver, Canada, remembered in a tweet posted Wednesday, September 14.