Sweet Treats! Gwen Stefani Shows Off Adorable Christmas Gift From Chrissy Teigen
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton received a special holiday surprise from Hollywood pal Chrissy Teigen. The No Doubt alum took to Instagram to share a video featuring the adorable dessert-themed gift on Tuesday, December 6.
"Gwen & Blake, Wishing you the sweetest holiday, Chrissy T," the card read. Later in the clip, Stefani zoomed in to show a gorgeous, treehouse-style gingerbread house with green and pink piping on the roof.
Not only did the 37-year-old model gift the sweet treat to The Voice judges, but the gingerbread house, made and sold by Flamingo Estate, was designed by Teigen herself!
"When we asked her to design our second-annual gingerbread house, she quickly obliged, but with a caveat: 'I want a tree house AND a vegetable garden,'" the website's description for the $650 decoration explained.
"We had never seen such a thing, but what Chrissy wants, Chrissy gets," the summary continued. "So we got to making, and created the lushest garden style tree house we could muster. The endless layers of foliage, texture, and hand-sculpted details are made entirely from scratch. And, it’s the perfect excuse to gather."
"In Chrissy’s words, 'What is more Holiday than a gingerbread house? The smell, the chaos, the groans, the gasps, the sheer cuteness — everything about making or receiving a gingerbread house makes me warm and fuzzy,'" the website read.
This isn't the first time the "Rich Girl" singer has taken to social media to give followers a glimpse into her festivities this holiday season. Stefani shared a sultry pre-Thanksgiving feast snapshot late last month with the caption: "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx."
However, rather than focusing on the pop star's turkey day celebrations, fans found themselves concerned about the seemingly increased size of her lips.
"Please stop with the plastic surgery you were prettier before," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Let those lips back down!" A third noted they were just "waiting for the botox to wear off."