Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Stefani's Twitter update came days after the singer took to social media to share an adorable selfie of herself and her hunky hubby, declaring they are "Coaches on tv, teammates in real life 🥰."

The happy couple, who began dating in 2015 after sparking a romance on The Voice, tied the knot in a lavish Oklahoma wedding in 2021 and have been showing the world just how head over heels they are for each other ever since — even if it's through playful competition on the hit talent show.

"I was definitely pressing when Blake would press, 'cause I like to mess with him," she recently revealed of a moment when she pushed a button to try to get contestants to choose her as coach over Shelton. "But I also like to follow his taste."