Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders.
"waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips.
Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before realizing it was her. One noted they were "waiting for the botox to wear off" and another mentioning that she looked "different" now.
"Please stop with the plastic surgery you were prettier before," a third replied, with fourth adding, "Let those lips back down!"
But not all the replies pointed out her extra full lips. Many fans took to the comments section to gush over how gorgeous the "Hollaback Girl" singer was and to wish her and her husband, country star Blake Shelton, warm wishes for the holiday season.
"A wonderful couple you are to fix thanksgiving dinner for everyone!!! You look absolutely beautiful!!" one wrote. "But it’s not the skin deep beauty that you have but the deep in the heart that makes you a rare beauty!! Love you guys Happy Turkey day!!"
"STUNNING! We wanna see the thanksgiving table tomorrow," another fan said, with a separate account tweeting, "literally cannot comprehend how beautiful you are."
Stefani's Twitter update came days after the singer took to social media to share an adorable selfie of herself and her hunky hubby, declaring they are "Coaches on tv, teammates in real life 🥰."
The happy couple, who began dating in 2015 after sparking a romance on The Voice, tied the knot in a lavish Oklahoma wedding in 2021 and have been showing the world just how head over heels they are for each other ever since — even if it's through playful competition on the hit talent show.
"I was definitely pressing when Blake would press, 'cause I like to mess with him," she recently revealed of a moment when she pushed a button to try to get contestants to choose her as coach over Shelton. "But I also like to follow his taste."