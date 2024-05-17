'Gorgeous Couple': Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Fans Gush Over Duo's 'Amazing' Performance of 'Purple Irises' at ACM Awards
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stole the show at the 2024 ACM Awards!
On Thursday, May 16, the couple — who tied the knot in 2021 — played their “Purple Irises” duet at the event for the adoring crowd.
In a clip posted by Prime Video, the rocker stunned in a sparkly purple jumpsuit with a flower appliqué, while the country singer wore a gray suit jacket and jeans.
In response to the footage — which was captioned “More Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performances please” — fans of the adorable duo couldn’t help but gush over the pair.
“They are so cute together 💕💕💕,” one user penned, while another added, “Best performance of the night! Love y’all!”
“Thank you to The Voice for bringing these cuties together ❤️,” a third shared, noting how the two celebs met while working on the competition show, as a fourth individual raved, “Gorgeous couple! Love these two!! ❤️❤️.”
One more person wrote, “Amazing performance! 🔥The connection they have🤌🏻🤌🏻.”
Stefani and Shelton released “Purple Irises” back in February, and they later uploaded behind-the-scenes footage discussing the creation of the track, called Gwen Stefani: Purple Irises Part Two.
In the video, both musicians were shown singing the song’s chorus, “But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you / Don't know what I'd do, don't wanna lose you.”
Stefani, who shares three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, detailed how the record came to be.
- Hoda Kotb Thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Split After Seeing Photo of Her Ex Gavin Rossdale's New Look-alike Girlfriend
- Blake Shelton Has a 'Very Close Bond' With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Boys: 'They Spend Almost All of Their Free Time Together'
- Gwen Stefani Stuns Beside Husband Blake Shelton on Red Carpet During Date Night at 'The Fall Guy' Premiere: Photos
“I was on my way to a session and it hit me. It was like, 'Purple Irises that's the song.' And I actually put it on my phone, drove into the driveway and went in and started writing this song about being insecure,” she recalled.
Stefani added how the tune is what she would “want to listen to right now.”
“And so I came home, played it for Blake, you know, as you do because he's my best friend, like whatever,” she recounted. “Blake was like, ‘I really love the song’ or whatever.”
Stefani then decided she wanted to make the track with Shelton by her side.
“I don't know why but I got this feeling and I was like, ‘Do you want to be on this song?’” she said.
“It's just so different than anything I've ever done, and you could tell that he's just such an amazing artist as a producer,” Stefani noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It's just a dream because it's such a weird cross-pollination and like he does country, I'm not at all country,” she shared of blending their genres of music. “It doesn't make sense but it made sense in my brain somehow that's my dream fantasy world."