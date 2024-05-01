Gwen Stefani Stuns Beside Husband Blake Shelton on Red Carpet During Date Night at 'The Fall Guy' Premiere: Photos
Blake Shelton is "Happy Anywhere" — as long as his wife, Gwen Stefani, remains right there with him!
On Tuesday, April 30, the A-list couple stepped out for a sweet date night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., where they attended the red-carpet premiere of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
For the exciting occasion, Shelton, 47, sported his typical style — a pair of blue jeans, a black button-up shirt and a matching sports jacket — while Stefani, 54, looked gorgeous in a plaid-patterned green and white long-sleeved shirt and skirt set, black fishnet tights and feathered platform shoes, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
The spouses, who tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice, kept PDA to a minimum, though they hardly stopped smiling while holding hands along the red carpet and happily posing for several photos.
While Shelton didn't test out any acting skills for the highly-anticipated film, he did contribute his award-winning voice for the end credits of the film.
Upon the movie's conclusion, the country crooner could be heard singing a cover of "Unknown Stuntman" — the original theme song of the 1981 television series The Fall Guy, which inspired the new film.
At the premiere, Shelton opened up to reporters about how he landed the small gig.
"I probably loved the song even more than I knew the TV show," the "God Gave Me You" singer explained, per a news publication "...It's like a bucket list thing for me. I didn't even know who was in the movie or anything. I just said, 'I wanna do the song.'"
Once he learned about the star-studded cast, however, he definitely "didn't want to miss this premiere."
"This is really a big deal. It's exciting for me and Gwen to be able to come out and be part of something like this," Shelton confessed.
The "Austin" hitmaker and his wife have been head over heels in love since tying the knot in 2021.
Recently, the lovebirds celebrated the 10th anniversary of when they first met as coaches on The Voice.
At the time, Shelton was still married to his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, while Stefani remained in a relationship with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, however, their divorces were both finalized by 2016.
That same year, Shelton and Stefani made their very first red carpet appearance as a couple. The "God's Country" vocalist later popped the question in October 2020, and the rest was history.
