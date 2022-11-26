Gwen Stefani & Hubby Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving In Camo Attire While Her Sons Spend The Day With Dad Gavin Rossdale

Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are aceing the coparenting game! Earlier this week, the Bush frontman revealed their three sons will be celebrating Thanksgiving with him this year, but that didn't stop the blonde beauty from having a ball on Thursday, November 24.

On Turkey Day, the Voice star, 53, shared a video depicting hubby Blake Shelton — clad in head-to-toe camouflage — dancing in the kitchen alongside an unidentified young boy as everyone in the room cheered them on.