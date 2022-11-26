Gwen Stefani & Hubby Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving In Camo Attire While Her Sons Spend The Day With Dad Gavin Rossdale
Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are aceing the coparenting game! Earlier this week, the Bush frontman revealed their three sons will be celebrating Thanksgiving with him this year, but that didn't stop the blonde beauty from having a ball on Thursday, November 24.
On Turkey Day, the Voice star, 53, shared a video depicting hubby Blake Shelton — clad in head-to-toe camouflage — dancing in the kitchen alongside an unidentified young boy as everyone in the room cheered them on.
Hours beforehand, the mom-of-three posted a selfie next to her man, 46, captioning the black and white pic, "Who am i thankful for this year? def this 1 🥰 @blakeshelton."
Shelton didn't post any photos from the fun night, but he did share a sweet message. "So much to be grateful for this year!" he wrote. "Hoping everyone has a happy Thanksgiving today!"
Rossdale, 57, has yet to share any footage from his own holiday shindig, but he did offer some details on what he was planning for the family-centric night.
"I have my boys [Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8 ] this year — I trade off — so this year I have 14 people for lunch or dinner," he told a reporter at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20. "So we're doing that and trying feed everyone up and have a great time. It's so nice because it's the one holiday where there is no pressure of gifts."
The musician, who also has 33-year-old daughter Daisy Lowe, goes the extra mile to spend time with his tots — even if it's out on the road. "It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere," he acknowledged, adding, "everything is better when they're there."
The star alluded to as much over the summer when he uploaded a photo alongside all four of his children. "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me," he gushed in the caption. "Oh the joy they bring. My love is indeed ocean sized."