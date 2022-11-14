Dream Team! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Flirty During Football Game Date
Sunday fun day! On November 13, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were joined by her brother Todd Stefani and his wife, Jenni, at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.
The blonde beauty shared several photos and videos from the outing, which showed them receiving the VIP treatment, as they were allowed to go down to the field after the game and walk through the stadium tunnels to meet some of the Cardinals players.
The happy couple held hands while en route to the locker room area, and at one point, the "Rich Girl" singer kicked up her leg to give her man a playful hit in the behind.
The mom-of-three, 53, noted that her husband, 46, was "so excited" to cross paths with the athletes since he's a big Cardinals fans. In fact, the country star recorded a message that was posted to the Arizona team's official Instagram account.
"I don't want to brag, but I've been to three games in person and we won all three games," he spilled, then addressing the organization's owner. "So Mr. Bidwill, if you can give me season passes ..."
As OK! previously reported, the pair are as strong as ever after Shelton announced he would be leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons.
At the time, a Radar insider claimed it was his leading lady who gave him the nudge, as she "wants him to spend more time with her so they can ensure a happy future together."
Stefani has yet to reveal if she'll also be departing the NBC music competition but acknowledged the series will never be the same.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone," she expressed after he broke the news. "It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be. I'm just so proud of him."