Gwen Stefani's Most Controversial Moments All Involve Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation

No Doubt caught flack for their "Looking Hot" music video, as it depicted the blonde beauty in a headdress and tribal frock with teepees in the background. At one point, her character in the video is even handcuffed by cowboys and after enough uproar, the video was taken down.

Shortly after its 2012 debut, the band pulled the video and apologized to the Native American community. "As a multi-racial band, our foundation is built upon both diversity and consideration for other cultures. Our intention with our new video was never to offend, hurt or trivialize Native American people, their culture or their history," the group stated. "Although we consulted with Native American friends and Native American studies experts at the University of California, we realize now that we have offended people. This is of great concern to us and we are removing the video immediately."

"The music that inspired us when we started the band, and the community of friends, family, and fans that surrounds us was built upon respect, unity and inclusiveness," their message continued. "We sincerely apologize to the Native American community and anyone else offended by this video. Being hurtful to anyone is simply not who we are."