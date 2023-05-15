Gwen Stefani Gets Spoiled by Her Sons & Blake Shelton on Mother's Day: Photos!
Gwen Stefani was showered with love on Mother's Day.
The singer posted several videos from the fun-filled day, which she spent with her three kids, family and of course, husband Blake Shelton.
The blonde beauty's day kicked off with her son Kingston, 16, serving waffles, and the brood — she also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — then hung out with other loved ones and played with an adorable litter of kittens.
At one point, Shelton, was sitting in a chair while the little critters climbed all over him, sparking giggles from the younger children.
Later that day, the crew was spotted out to eat at The Ivy in Los Angeles, where Stefani, 53, was dolled up in a colorful cheetah print outfit, fishnet stockings and knee-high black boots.
The celebration came just two days after Shelton, 46, was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame — a ceremony in which the spouses couldn't stop gushing over another another in their respective speeches.
"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," the Barmageddon host declared. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."
In the GXVE Beauty founder's address, she referred to The Voice star as "humble" and "genuine."
"Blake, you are a rare human being," she stated. "The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream. And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."
Also present for the ceremony were Stefani's three children, who Shelton sees as his own. In fact, one of the reasons he's slowing down his career is so he can be a more present parent.
"Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life," he previously explained to a reporter of putting family first.
Daily Mail reported on their Mother's Day Los Angeles outing.