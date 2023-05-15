Gwen Stefani Gets Spoiled by Her Sons & Blake Shelton on Mother's Day: Photos!

The blonde beauty's day kicked off with her son Kingston, 16, serving waffles, and the brood — she also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — then hung out with other loved ones and played with an adorable litter of kittens.

At one point, Shelton, was sitting in a chair while the little critters climbed all over him, sparking giggles from the younger children.