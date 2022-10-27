Stylish Singers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On PDA At The Matrix Awards

Romantic in roses!

Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved that they can truly be "Happy Anywhere," — including the Big Apple — earlier this week, packing on the PDA while enjoying a star-studded date night in New York City.

LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE

On Wednesday, October 26, the famous couple enjoyed a romantic night out, walking hand-in-hand as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Matrix Awards in the city's Manhattan borough.

Keep scrolling to see more images from Stefani and Shelton's high-profile rendezvous.