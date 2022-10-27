Stylish Singers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pack On PDA At The Matrix Awards
Romantic in roses!
Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved that they can truly be "Happy Anywhere," — including the Big Apple — earlier this week, packing on the PDA while enjoying a star-studded date night in New York City.
On Wednesday, October 26, the famous couple enjoyed a romantic night out, walking hand-in-hand as they hit the red carpet for the 2022 Matrix Awards in the city's Manhattan borough.
Keep scrolling to see more images from Stefani and Shelton's high-profile rendezvous.
While attending The Voice power couple's first high-profile outing since the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala back in June, the pair opted for elegance when it came to their red carpet attire.
Country star Shelton layered a black suit jacket over a matching vest, a white button-up shirt and a tie, adding a western twist to his look with a pair of blue jeans and black boots.
Meanwhile, donned a bubblegum pink, floral-printed mini dress with dramatic puffy sleeves and a ruffled hemline. Sporting her signature long blonde tresses in a half up-do and a pair of gold metallic ankle boots, the star accessorized her feminine ensemble with pink dangly earrings and several subtly stacked bracelets, her cell phone in her hand as she walked alongside her man.
The couple's romantic NYC outing comes just days after Stefani got candid surrounding Shelton's decision to leave The Voice after 12 years.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," spilled Stefani, who met her hubby during her own tenure as a judge on the long-running reality series. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
But even amid this adjustment, it seems the "Hollaback Girl" artist is still standing by her partner, reiterating that she's "just so proud of him" for his decision.
"It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean?" she asked. "I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be."
