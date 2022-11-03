Gwen Stefani Trolls Blake Shelton For Not Knowing What A 'Selfie' Is: 'I Can't With You!'
Though Gwen Stefani is a few years older than husband Blake Shelton, it seems the former is still more hip to trends and the current lingo! During a break while filming The Voice, the blonde beauty walked up to the country star and received an unexpected response when she tried to snap a photo of them together.
"Blake, will you take a selfie with me?" Stefani, 53, asked her man as she filmed a video for her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 1.
Shelton, 46, seemed confused and asked, "A selfie?" to which she replied, "Do you know what that is? It's a photo of yourself."
Whether he was playing around or actually being serious, the country crooner quipped back, "I thought that's ... when you take a selfie, like, you gotta pee..."
Stefani laughed as they both looked into the lens, with the mom-of-three captioning the video, "I can't with u! @blakeshelton 😂😂😂."
The spouses clearly have a ball working together, but that luxury will come to an end next year, as Shelton revealed he'll be stepping down from the gig after he completes his 23rd season.
The GXVE Beauty founder acknowledged that for fans, his departure from the singing competition is a hard pill to swallow.
"He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the "Rich Girl" songstress declared. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone."
As OK! previously shared, an insider claimed Stefani was the one who pushed for the "God's Country" singer to leave the series, explaining, "Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together."
Though their future seems to no longer include plans for a baby via surrogacy, Shelton admitted in a recent interview that his priorities have shifted since he's become a family man.
"Look, I love music and I love The Voice," he stated. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."