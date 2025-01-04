or
Gwen Stefani 'Loves' the 'Sweet Bond' Husband Blake Shelton 'Shares' With Her 3 Sons: 'Makes Her Heart Want to Explode'

Photo of Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her three sons.
Source: MEGA

Gwen Stefani shares her sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

By:

Jan. 4 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Blake Shelton is surrounded by some great stepchildren!

The country star might not have any kids of his own, but he's a proud stepdad to his wife Gwen Stefani's three sons: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

gwen stefani loves bond blake shelton shares with her sons stepdad
Source: @gwenstefani/Instagram

Blake Shelton became a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids upon tying the knot with her in 2021.

"When Blake got together with Gwen, he got an instant family," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Shelton — who tied the knot with the "Hollaback Girl" singer in 2021 after forming a romantic relationship as coaches on The Voice. "A lot of guys would have been intimidated, but being a stepdad has fulfilled Blake in ways he never thought possible."

Stefani — who shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — is also a fan of the "Boys 'Round Here" crooner and her kids' closeness.

gwen stefani loves bond blake shelton shares with her sons stepdad
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton has a very close relationship with his stepsons.

A separate source previously opened up about Shelton and Stefani's family dynamic in May 2024, revealing to Us Weekly: "Blake has a very close bond with all the boys."

"He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him and they spend almost all of their free time together," the insider explained. "It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are. Gwen loves that the boys [now] have that experience in their childhood."

gwen stefani loves bond blake shelton shares with her sons stepdad
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani formed a romantic relationship after meeting on 'The Voice' in 2014.

"Gwen loves the sweet bond Blake shares with them. It makes her heart want to explode," the insider dished at the time.

Roughly one month prior, Shelton himself boasted about being a stepfather while referring to Stefani's kids as his own.

"If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect," he declared while acknowledging how it had been a decade since he met the "Just a Girl" singer on the set of The Voice in 2014.

"Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either," Shelton expressed, as he quipped: "But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun."

gwen stefani loves bond blake shelton shares with her sons stepdad
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton said becoming a stepdad was something he 'learned quickly.'

The Barmageddon said becoming a stepdad was something he "learned quickly."

"Just, you know, reading the room, you’ve really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" Shelton noted of how he's careful not to overstep Rossdale's role as the boys' biological father. "When people say it’s not about you anymore when you have a kid… I think, if you’re doing it right, it’s not about you anymore. That’s true."

Gushing over the things he does with Stefani's sons, Shelton detailed: "I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that. Whether it’s music, whether it’s literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

Life & Style spoke to a source about Shelton's bond with Stefani's children.

