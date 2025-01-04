Gwen Stefani 'Loves' the 'Sweet Bond' Husband Blake Shelton 'Shares' With Her 3 Sons: 'Makes Her Heart Want to Explode'

"When Blake got together with Gwen, he got an instant family," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Shelton — who tied the knot with the "Hollaback Girl" singer in 2021 after forming a romantic relationship as coaches on The Voice. "A lot of guys would have been intimidated, but being a stepdad has fulfilled Blake in ways he never thought possible."

Stefani — who shares her sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — is also a fan of the "Boys 'Round Here" crooner and her kids' closeness.