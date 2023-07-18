No Signs of Trouble? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Her Sons to Los Angeles Angels Game as Rumors of Marital Issues Rage
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took her boys out to the ballgame!
The Voice judge took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 17, to share snippets of the country crooner and two of her boys Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17, enjoying the Los Angeles Angels game as rumors swirl of possible trouble in their marriage.
In one sweet snap, Stefani could be seen smiling from ear to ear while posing with her middle child while sitting in the stadium's bleachers. In another video, the "Sweet Escape" singer leaned in for a kiss with her youngest kiddo.
Shelton could be seen leaning down from the stands to grab a beer from a bartender as the family cheered on the home team in their red and white merch.
The fun night out comes as insiders say there may be trouble in paradise for the musical duo after they tied the knot in July 2021. "Times are tough for Gwen and Blake," a source spilled. "They're spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them."
"They used to do everything together — some might even say they were together too much," another source warned. "They're both distracted by their work. Anyone can see they're having issues."
Others in Stefani and Shelton's inner circle claim the vast differences between the pair are showing now that they have spent vast amounts of time in Oklahoma during their off time. "She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn't really fit in that whole country lifestyle," the insider noted.
"When she's in Oklahoma, she misses L.A. and all its conveniences. Blake's not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise, and crowds," the source alleged.
However, it seems as if Stefani will do anything in her power to make this relationship go the distance.
"She’s confided to pals that it’s killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn’t know what to do. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice," the insider spilled.