Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate July 4th With a Boat Ride, Beer Tasting and More: Photos

The duo also took part in a beer tasting, though the mom-of-three confessed she "doesn't even like beer."

"Cheers 🇺🇸🍻 !! gx," Stefani captioned one of her videos, which showed her rocking a bathing suit and an American flag hat.

Shelton also posted a selfie from their day along with a caption that read, "Happy 4th, y'all!!!! 🇺🇸."