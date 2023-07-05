Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate July 4th With a Boat Ride, Beer Tasting and More: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed a fun and relaxing Fourth of July.
The "Rich Girl" singer shared photos and videos from their day on Instagram, revealing they spent time at a pool and went boating with friends.
The duo also took part in a beer tasting, though the mom-of-three confessed she "doesn't even like beer."
"Cheers 🇺🇸🍻 !! gx," Stefani captioned one of her videos, which showed her rocking a bathing suit and an American flag hat.
Shelton also posted a selfie from their day along with a caption that read, "Happy 4th, y'all!!!! 🇺🇸."
It seems like their booze-fueled fun was a cheat day of sorts, as the "Hollaback Girl" crooner, 53, has been helping her husband, 47, get in better shape.
"Gwen's taken charge and has got Blake on a healthy new diet and exercise plan," a source spilled to Radar last month. "She worries about his health."
"Blake's got no choice but to follow her instructions," the source said. "When they go out to eat, he can't have anything with ice cream in it. Steak is also out of the question. He can have fish, chicken, vegetables and rice or a plain baked potato with no sour cream or butter. It's boring, but he has to admit he feels better."
Stefani instituted the changes after the country star began feeling "sluggish" earlier this year, the insider explained.
The spouses, who celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on July 3, now have more time to whip up meals together since this past season of The Voice marked Shelton's last.
"Things like money and fame don’t matter as much to Blake and Gwen anymore," an insider told a magazine, noting "family" has become "the center of their universe."
Shelton said as much in a 2022 interview, noting he wants to be a more present stepfather to the three sons his wife shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he declared. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."