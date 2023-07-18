Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Marriage Crisis: Leading Separate Lives as Rock Star 'Feels They're Drifting Apart'

“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in that whole country lifestyle," said the source. “When she’s in Oklahoma, she misses L.A. and all its conveniences. Blake’s not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise and crowds.”

Now, the No Doubt alum is telling her inner circle that “she feels the change in the relationship more than Blake does,” the source shared. “She’s confided to pals that it’s killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn’t know what to do. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice.”