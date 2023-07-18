Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Marriage Crisis: Leading Separate Lives as Rock Star 'Feels They're Drifting Apart'
Even though Blake Shelton quit The Voice to spend more time with his wife, Gwen Stefani, it appears the two are going through a rough patch as they adjust to their busy schedules.
“Times are tough for Gwen and Blake,” a source dished. “They’re spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don’t address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them.”
“They used to do everything together — some might even say they were together too much," the source added.
But these days, "they're both distracted by their work. Anyone can see they're having issues," the insider claimed.
Since the country singer, 47, is no longer a judge on the NBC show, "there isn't much for them to talk about."
When Shelton and Stefani, 53, first got together, people were surprised given their different backgrounds — the "God's Country" crooner is a country boy, while the blonde beauty is a rock star from California.
“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in that whole country lifestyle," said the source. “When she’s in Oklahoma, she misses L.A. and all its conveniences. Blake’s not really comfortable living in the big city with all the traffic, noise and crowds.”
Now, the No Doubt alum is telling her inner circle that “she feels the change in the relationship more than Blake does,” the source shared. “She’s confided to pals that it’s killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn’t know what to do. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof. When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice.”
Additionally, the two, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, have been apparently fighting non-stop.
“Gwen and Blake both have habits that annoy each other, like when Blake tracks mud through the house or leaves a mess. And what he eats grosses Gwen out,” the source insisted. “She’s always on his case about dieting.”
