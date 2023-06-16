OK Magazine
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Don't Care About Money and Fame Anymore': 'Family Is the Center of the Their Universe'

Jun. 16 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Though The Voice is what first brought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton together, the stars are no longer interested in having cameras follow their every move.

"Things like money and fame don’t matter as much to Blake and Gwen anymore," a source told a magazine, noting "family" has become "the center of their universe."

These days, the couple prefer going out to eat or staying at home for a Netflix night with the three sons the GXVE Beauty founder, 53, shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.

"When she gets glammed up, that’s when Blake remembers she’s this huge international star," the source said.

The country crooner, 46, now has more free time to spend with his loved ones since the most recent season of The Voice was his last.

"He’s ready to sit back and enjoy the rewards of all of his hard work," the insider noted.

In fact, during a 2022 interview, Shelton said being a stepdad is now the role he cherishes the most. "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."

As OK! previously reported, the musicians are planning for a "fun summer," which will include a trip to the Barmageddon host's Oklahoma ranch.

The two have been attached at the hip in recent months, with each of them gushing over the other while Shelton received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," shared the blonde beauty. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

Star reported on the pair focusing on family.

