Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani 'Don't Care About Money and Fame Anymore': 'Family Is the Center of the Their Universe'

The country crooner, 46, now has more free time to spend with his loved ones since the most recent season of The Voice was his last.

"He’s ready to sit back and enjoy the rewards of all of his hard work," the insider noted.

In fact, during a 2022 interview, Shelton said being a stepdad is now the role he cherishes the most. "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he stated. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."