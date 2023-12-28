Blake Shelton Is in Awe of Gwen Stefani's Christmas Decorating Skills: 'I Just Sit There and Stare at All That Stuff'
When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decorate their home for the holidays, money is no object.
In a new interview, the country superstar dished on their Christmas festivities this year, admitting they both like to go all out.
“I think we're the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it,” shared, Shelton, 47. “Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins.”
“Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions. So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it," he quipped. "We love it that much."
The Barmageddon co-host highlighted his wife's eye for the little details, noting, “Gwen’s got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses."
"We really go over the top with it,” he admitted. “I'll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long."
One thing the couple refuses to do themselves is hang outdoor Christmas lights on their house.
"That’s one of those things where it's like, I've made my point. I've got some money. I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there. I'm going to hire some guy who's way better at it than I am,” Shelton explained of leaving it to the professionals.
The duo shared an Instagram video that captured their holiday celebrations, which showed them cooking up a storm, setting the table and mingling with family members.
Earlier this month, the mom-of-three, 54 — who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — confessed their favorite holiday dish isn't what you'd expect.
"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition — like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome," she spilled in a recent interview. "It's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."
The GXVE Beauty founder acknowledged that her version of the recipe might make "some Italians mad because typically it would be pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy."
Unfortunately, the lovebirds have to spend New Year's Eve apart, as they both have separate gigs in different cities, as OK! reported.
