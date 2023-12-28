Blake Shelton Is in Awe of Gwen Stefani's Christmas Decorating Skills: 'I Just Sit There and Stare at All That Stuff'

"We really go over the top with it,” he admitted. “I'll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long."

One thing the couple refuses to do themselves is hang outdoor Christmas lights on their house.

"That’s one of those things where it's like, I've made my point. I've got some money. I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there. I'm going to hire some guy who's way better at it than I am,” Shelton explained of leaving it to the professionals.