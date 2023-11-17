Gwen Stefani Reveals Moment She Broke Down During Wedding to Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is opening up about the most emotional moment from her wedding to Blake Shelton.
In a new interview, the "Sweet Escape" singer, 54, revealed what the country crooner, 47, did at the altar that made her completely overcome with emotion over her love for him.
"I never thought I was going to be getting married. That’s just insane that that happened," Stefani revealed of their love story that led to their big day in July 2021.
"I do my vows and I’m like literally bawling, I didn’t have a makeup artist I did my own makeup and completely all the makeup came off and so then [Blake] goes, 'I know that you're always on me about not writing songs...' So all of a sudden, guitar out of nowhere, he plays me this song he writes me. I'm bawling," she continued.
The chart-topper has previously been taken by her husband and his words of adoration for her. When Shelton gave a heartfelt speech about his other half at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month, Stefani could be seen wiping her tears as the "Neon Light" singer gushed over her.
"She wasn't like any other famous person I had ever met before," Shelton told the crowd about his partner — who shares sons Apollo, 9, Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 17, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
"It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost before anything else in the world. That was her No. 1 job," he continued. "In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty. She was risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her — not as much as me though."
"And then there's that one thing that no one could ever explain. It's that thing that she was born with that will make you stop and go, 'Wait. Who is that? What's her name? What does she do? Why do I love her already? What the h---?' That's the thing that God gives you and without question, God gave Gwen an extra scoop of it. You deserve this and I love you," Shelton concluded his speech as a crying Stefani hugged him.
The pair infamously met on the set of The Voice and began dating in November 2015.
