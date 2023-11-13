Blake Shelton Admits Being a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's 3 Sons Can Be 'Hard'

"I think you can go one of two ways — you can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how that goes — or you can just parent," he said in an interview earlier this year. "And I think we just parent."

"We're really different people ... I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up, but I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd like to inherit and move on with and which part of themselves come out of the whole process," Rossdale continued.