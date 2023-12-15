OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Blake Shelton
OK LogoNEWS

Blake Shelton Admits He May Not Stick to His Surprising New Year's Resolution

blake shelton may not stick surprising new years resolution
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 2:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Blake Shelton may be "Straight Outta Cold Beer" in just a few weeks!

While chatting with a reporter, the country crooner surprisingly revealed that his resolution for 2024 is to drink less alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton may not stick surprising new years resolution
Source: mega

Blake Shelton wants to stop drinking in 2024.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he noted of his goal. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton may not stick surprising new years resolution
Source: @blakshelton/instagram

The singer stars on 'Barmageddon' with Carson Daly and Nikki Bella.

The singer, 47, has several tunes about drinking, and he also co-hosts Barmageddon, which is focused on pub games.

Before Shelton will have to try and keep away from the bottle, he'll enjoy Christmas with wife Gwen Stefani, 54, who recently spilled on what she'll be whipping up in the kitchen for the holiday.

Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton may not stick surprising new years resolution
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani and Shelton met on the set of 'The Voice.'

"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition — like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome," the mom-of-three spilled of their new favorite recipe. "It's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."

MORE ON:
Blake Shelton
Article continues below advertisement
blake shelton may not stick surprising new years resolution
Source: mega

The pair married in 2021.

"Probably some Italians might get mad about this, because typically it would be a pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy," the GXVE Beauty founder confessed. "Maybe I'll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day... But I might actually do it the day before."

Stefani promised she would share the directions and ingredients on Instagram so fans can take a jab at recreating the dish.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear where the pair will be celebrating, as they have homes in both California and Oklahoma — though Shelton noted that his farming lifestyle seems to have rubbed off on his wife.

"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl. But I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen," he shared in a recent interview. "I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

When asked if he would like record more songs with his spouse, The Voice alum, gushed, "Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please! I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Shelton about his New Year's resolution.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.