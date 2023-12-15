Blake Shelton Admits He May Not Stick to His Surprising New Year's Resolution
Blake Shelton may be "Straight Outta Cold Beer" in just a few weeks!
While chatting with a reporter, the country crooner surprisingly revealed that his resolution for 2024 is to drink less alcohol.
"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he noted of his goal. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."
The singer, 47, has several tunes about drinking, and he also co-hosts Barmageddon, which is focused on pub games.
Before Shelton will have to try and keep away from the bottle, he'll enjoy Christmas with wife Gwen Stefani, 54, who recently spilled on what she'll be whipping up in the kitchen for the holiday.
"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition — like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome," the mom-of-three spilled of their new favorite recipe. "It's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."
"Probably some Italians might get mad about this, because typically it would be a pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy," the GXVE Beauty founder confessed. "Maybe I'll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day... But I might actually do it the day before."
Stefani promised she would share the directions and ingredients on Instagram so fans can take a jab at recreating the dish.
It's unclear where the pair will be celebrating, as they have homes in both California and Oklahoma — though Shelton noted that his farming lifestyle seems to have rubbed off on his wife.
"I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl. But I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen," he shared in a recent interview. "I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is and an incredible songwriter."
When asked if he would like record more songs with his spouse, The Voice alum, gushed, "Oh my God, Gwen, yes, more music please! I need that. My career needs you to record more music with me, Gwen."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Shelton about his New Year's resolution.