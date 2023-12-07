OK Magazine
Gwen Stefani Looks Ageless in Funky No Doubt-Inspired Outfit: Photos

Source: @gwenstefani/instagram
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

A fashion chameleon!

On Wednesday, December 6, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to show off her funky outfit, which had some fans reminiscing on her No Doubt days.

Source: @gwenstefani/instagram

Gwen Stefani showed off her bold style on social media.

The star, 54, donned a black bedazzled tank top and bright red high-waisted satin pants on top of fishnet stockings.

She completed the look with a matching red coat, nameplate necklaces and chunky black boots. The mom-of-three's platinum blonde locks were slicked back into a high ponytail, while she rocked full lashes and a swipe of her signature red lipstick on her face.

"Forever the most beautiful!" one fan commented on her Instagram upload, while another noted, "Always a fan! Red is your color."

Another admirer said the attire "reminded me of No Doubt ... so very cool."

"Do you ever age?" questioned another social media user, while one person called her a "rock star."

Source: mega

Stefani was the lead singer of No Doubt.

Others praised her performance on the most recent episode of The Voice, where for the first time, she won't be competing against husband Blake Shelton.

Earlier this week, a red carpet reporter asked the GXVE Beauty founder who the country crooner will be voting for on the show now that he's retired from the series.

Source: mega

Blake Shelton and Stefani met on the set of 'The Voice.'

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani

"The big question is: Who is going to get Blake's votes?" the correspondent asked prior to a live taping of the hit NBC show. "His wife, the queen of country [Reba McEntire], his little buddy Niall [Horan] or OG coach John [Legend]?"

"That's a good question," Stefani replied.

"Our team's rehearsals are sent to us so we can watch them on video [at home]. I was watching last night. He's like, 'Oh, I'm starting to get excited. I'm gonna watch,'" she recalled. "I'm pretty sure he's gonna vote for me, even if he doesn't like my team. I hope."

"You better!" she concluded while pointing a finger at the camera.

Source: mega

Stefani received a star on the Walk of Fame in October.

As OK! reported, Shelton, 47, left the series after 23 seasons, and he recently confessed that he doesn't miss being on set.

"To be totally honest about it, I wasn't even planning on being there that long. I was planning on wrapping it up around 20 seasons or 21 seasons, and then COVID hit, and then I didn't want to walk out on the show in the middle of COVID, and them trying to scramble and figure out what to do," he explained. "So I stayed. I didn't have anything else to do anyway. So I stayed a little bit longer, but I stayed too long for me to now miss it."

