Gwen Stefani 'Looks Like a Literal Barbie' in Stunning Pink Gown for 'The Voice' Season 24 Finale: See Fans' Reactions
She's Gwen Stefani, in Gwen Stefani's world!
The 54-year-old channeled her inner Barbie on Tuesday night, December 19, when she stepped out to the Season 24 finale of The Voice in an elegant pink gown.
Stefani looked like a complete princess in an extravagant tulle-fabric, one-shoulder dress, which she perfectly paired with fancy sheer gloves, a pink smokey eye, a stunning side part clipped back with a bedazzled barrette and silver pumps.
After the show, the "Hollaback Girl" singer took to Instagram with a video compilation highlighting the special evening.
"Thank u for a beautiful season 24 ♥️," Stefani — who didn't have a contestant from her team make it to the final round of the competition series this season — captioned the clip.
In the comments section of the sweet post, the "Just a Girl" singer's fans flooded Stefani with compliments and loving thoughts.
"You look like a literal Barbie. ✨💗," one supporter wrote, admiring Stefani's pretty pink ensemble and luscious blonde locks, while another agreed, adding: "You're literally a Barbie angel queen!!! 💕🌺🌸 Loved this season sooo much and seeing all your looks ILYYY 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼."
"Anybody else get Barbie swan lake vibes?" a third user asked, as a fourth fan deemed the mom-of-three a "literal sugar plum fairy 🧚♀️."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"So sad the season is over. I loved seeing all you gorgeous amazing looks this seasonnn. Can’t wait too see whats to come next year💜💐," a fifth expressed.
Stefani was also compared to a Barbie doll last month, when she shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, November 13.
At the time, however, fans seemed much more disappointed by the "Rich Girl" hitmaker's seemingly changed appearance.
In the carousel of images, Stefani flaunted her plumped lips, silky smooth skin, extra long eyelashes and perfectly laminated eyebrows.
And while she looked stunning, some Instagram users couldn't stand witnessing another celebrity drastically enhance their facial features, with one critic even complaining she "messed up her face."
"Ugh. Ladies, can we stop turning ourselves into plastic barbie dolls with giant lips?" a hater snubbed, this time negatively comparing Stefani to a Barbie — unlike the positive compliments she received on Tuesday night — as another asked: "Is this a person or doll? I can’t tell?"
"Why did you do so much to your face?" someone else questioned, as an upset admirer admitted, "you were so beautiful without work being done. This makes me sad."