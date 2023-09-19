Reba McEntire Jokingly Calls Gwen Stefani 'Mean' as Rumored Feud Between 'The Voice' Stars Rages On

In another part of the clip, McEntire hilariously asked her fellow chart-toppers how she should navigate her new job. "Am I supposed to like y'all? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?" she asked Horan, Legend and Stefani.

Although the sitcom star appeared to be kidding with her shade, rumors have swirled for months about a possible feud between McEntire and the No Doubt front woman.

"Gwen is gunning for Reba," an insider spilled to a news outlet.