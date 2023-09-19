Reba McEntire Jokingly Calls Gwen Stefani 'Mean' as Rumored Feud Between 'The Voice' Stars Rages On
Does Reba McEntire have beef with Gwen Stefani?
In a new promotional video for the country icon's big debut as a judge on The Voice on September 25, McEntire joked about which of her fellow judges, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani and John Legend, has been the most welcoming onstage and off — and she had quite a bit to say about the "Sweet Escape" singer!
"Everybody's just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be," the "I'm a Survivor" artist said of her cast mates on the NBC competition show.
"When they come on the stage though, they kinda change their personalities," she sarcastically quipped. "They're real mean — especially Gwen!"
In another part of the clip, McEntire hilariously asked her fellow chart-toppers how she should navigate her new job. "Am I supposed to like y'all? Be mean to you? Is there something that I need to know to let me win?" she asked Horan, Legend and Stefani.
Although the sitcom star appeared to be kidding with her shade, rumors have swirled for months about a possible feud between McEntire and the No Doubt front woman.
"Gwen is gunning for Reba," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
According to sources, after Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, decided to leave the singing series after years as a judge, the blonde beauty was reportedly looking to become the most popular one on the panel.
"Blake has been the king of the coaches since the start of the show, and Gwen saw his departure as a chance to really shine and take over the reins," the insider noted.
"Reba has a very outgoing personality and can suck the air out of a room. Gwen doesn't feel like she has a chance to shine the way she wants," an additional source admitted. "They taped the blind auditions and battle rounds in July, and you could tell Gwen was less than thrilled playing second fiddle to Reba."
Despite Stefani's alleged unhappiness with McEntire entering her workplace, the "Neon Lights" crooner was a major supporter of getting the 68-year-old his spot on the show. "Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it," McEntire said in an interview after it was revealed she was coming on board.
"I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it — because they say he can't keep a secret," she explained of Shelton. "The first time I ever heard of The Voice, I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down. But I think timing is everything."
"It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more. I call them kids because they're all younger than me," the Annie Get Your Gun actress said. "But I will be really excited to get it started."