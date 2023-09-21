Game On! 'The Voice' Judges Want to Beat Newbie Reba McEntire in TV Competition Despite Welcoming Her 'Like a Sister'

McEntire was asked how it felt to try and fill the shoes of the country legend, who was a judge for 23 seasons, to which she shared that Stefani, Legend and Horan have all welcomed her "warmly, like a sister." However, she pointed out that the buddy-buddy attitudes won't last forever.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she explained.