Game On! 'The Voice' Judges Want to Beat Newbie Reba McEntire in TV Competition Despite Welcoming Her 'Like a Sister'
Friendly competition?
As The Voice judges prepare for Season 24 of the hit TV show, the four stars — Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan and newbie Reba McEntire — sat down to discuss what it's like filming without longtime judge Blake Shelton.
McEntire was asked how it felt to try and fill the shoes of the country legend, who was a judge for 23 seasons, to which she shared that Stefani, Legend and Horan have all welcomed her "warmly, like a sister." However, she pointed out that the buddy-buddy attitudes won't last forever.
"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she explained.
"We still want to beat her," Legend chimed in with a laugh.
Since Stefani is married to Shelton, she's with him all the time, but the others do not see him often. Horan even admitted he wishes his "TV dad" was still in the judge's chair.
"Of course I miss Blake," Horan said. "I'm glad I was there for his last season. I got to learn off him and have a bit of a laugh while doing it."
"Every time he comes to town, he's like, 'Can I come over?'" the "Hollaback Girl" singer noted of the One Direction alum. "They're like little-big buddies."
Horan added that he hopes to visit Shelton's Oklahoma ranch one day, to which Stefani replied, "You can come anytime, you'd have so much fun!"
Despite his absence on the show, Shelton did give each judge some party favors from his rural farm.
"Blake has to, like, plant it, grow it, pick it, then he brings it in ice chests all the way on a helicopter, on the plane and then put it in bags and brought it to them," Stefani said of the produce Shelton gifted each of them.
Stefani and Legend also discussed their return to the show, as they each took a break and didn't appear on the last season.
"It's pretty amazing to be around all of these talented people," the No Doubt star explained. "Every time I come back I have so much fun, and to get to know Reba, it's been incredible."
Legend also shared his excitement to get back in the game despite leaving his four children at home.
"My son is literally my biggest fan," he said of Miles, 5. "In the car, we go back and forth about who gets to pick a song. He only picks John Legend songs... I know that won't last forever, but I'm just gonna enjoy it while it lasts."
