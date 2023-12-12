Gwen Stefani Admits Her and Blake Shelton's Untraditional Christmas Dish Might Make Some People 'Mad'
Gwen Stefani is excited to get going in the kitchen!
While some families look forward to baking dozens of cookies for Christmas, the singer revealed her and husband Blake Shelton's favorite dish is full of cheesy goodness.
"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition — like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome," the blonde beauty, 54, explained to a reporter on Monday, December 11. "It's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."
Stefani — who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — admitted her version of the recipe might make "some Italians mad because typically it would be pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy."
"Maybe I'll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day... but I might actually do it the day before," the "Rich Girl" singer added. "I'll definitely put it on Instagram — so follow along guys!"
Stefani didn't reveal where they'll be celebrating the holidays, as the spouses have homes both in California and Oklahoma.
Earlier this year, the country superstar, 47, revealed his wife was thriving at the ranch. "I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen," he shared in an interview.
- Santa's Helpers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Team Up To Cook A Christmas Feast — Photos
- Blake Shelton Admits Gwen Stefani's Holiday Meals Are Causing Him To Gain Weight: 'She Literally Cooks Everything'
- Too Sweet! Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Have 'Fun Weekend' Baking Gingerbread Cookies Together
"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is, and an incredible songwriter," the Barmageddon co-host added of how he's rubbed off on her.
The duo has performed a handful of duets togethers, including some Christmas tunes, but Shelton quipped that he "needs" his wife "to record more music" with him for the sake of his career.
Stefani and Rossdale, 58, switch off celebrating holidays with their three kids, so it's unclear who will have them this Christmas — though Shelton would love nothing more than to spend the special day with his stepsons.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," the star said of becoming a parent.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Stefani about her Christmas tradition.