OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Gwen Stefani
OK LogoCOUPLES

Gwen Stefani Admits Her and Blake Shelton's Untraditional Christmas Dish Might Make Some People 'Mad'

gwen stefani blake sheltons untraditional christmas dish people mad
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Gwen Stefani is excited to get going in the kitchen!

While some families look forward to baking dozens of cookies for Christmas, the singer revealed her and husband Blake Shelton's favorite dish is full of cheesy goodness.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already decorated their home for the holidays.

"We started off by always trying to find something that wasn't a tradition — like, let's try something different, try something new. We stumbled across this dish called the Timpano Dome," the blonde beauty, 54, explained to a reporter on Monday, December 11. "It's basically like a lasagna but it's in this dome formed either with bread or a pasta. We started doing that a few years ago and now that's the thing."

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

The couple married in 2021.

Stefani — who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — admitted her version of the recipe might make "some Italians mad because typically it would be pasta wrapped around it, but we started doing a pizza dough because it tastes yummy."

"Maybe I'll make the dough myself this year — which would be a lot on Christmas day... but I might actually do it the day before," the "Rich Girl" singer added. "I'll definitely put it on Instagram — so follow along guys!"

Article continues below advertisement
gwen blke
Source: mega

Gwen Stefani has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani didn't reveal where they'll be celebrating the holidays, as the spouses have homes both in California and Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, the country superstar, 47, revealed his wife was thriving at the ranch. "I'm not going to say that she's become this country girl but I just think we're starting to see a different side of Gwen," he shared in an interview.

MORE ON:
Gwen Stefani
Article continues below advertisement

"I think country music has kind of given her the chance to show what an incredible vocalist she is, and an incredible songwriter," the Barmageddon co-host added of how he's rubbed off on her.

The duo has performed a handful of duets togethers, including some Christmas tunes, but Shelton quipped that he "needs" his wife "to record more music" with him for the sake of his career.

Article continues below advertisement
gwen stefani blake shelton
Source: mega

The pair first met on the set of 'The Voice.'

Stefani and Rossdale, 58, switch off celebrating holidays with their three kids, so it's unclear who will have them this Christmas — though Shelton would love nothing more than to spend the special day with his stepsons.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," the star said of becoming a parent.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Stefani about her Christmas tradition.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.