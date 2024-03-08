OK Magazine
Gwyneth Paltrow 'Isn’t Backing Down' as She Demands Ex-Husband Chris Martin Propose to Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Mar. 8 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow wants Chris Martin to make an honest woman out of Dakota Johnson.

According to insiders close to the blended family, the Goop founder, 51, has been putting pressure on her ex-husband, 47, to finally marry the Madame Web star, 34, as the couple has been together since 2017.

"Gwyneth claims Dakota is too sweet to complain about the delay," a source claimed about Martin finally getting down on one knee. "She’s demanding that Chris stop jerking Dakota around."

Though Paltrow may be putting her foot down, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress hasn't been worried about walking down the aisle. "Dakota is just going with the flow," the insider noted.

"He’s accusing Gwyneth of making trouble and insists they’re happy with the way things are," the source said of the Coldplay frontman, who was married to the Oscar winner for 10 years. "Gwyneth isn’t backing down."

Despite the pressure from Paltrow, they all seem to be one happy unit. As OK! previously reported, Johnson recently gushed over taking on the stepmom role to Martin's kids, Moses, 17, and daughter, Apple, 19.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," the funny lady explained in a recent interview. "With all my heart."

Johnson recently opened up about how supportive her relationship with the musician has been after seven years together. "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day," she explained during her speech at the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon. "And my partner said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'"

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical," Johnson recalled Martin telling her. "So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

"If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one other person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience," she noted, "then I am a very willing advocate."

“He’s able to lift her spirits with his humor and wisdom. He’s a very sensitive guy," an insider stated of their sweet dynamic. "When she’s feeling down, she can count on him being there. They talk things out. He’ll even go to therapy with her if she wants. He cares that much.”

Star spoke with sources close to Paltrow, Martin and Johnson.

