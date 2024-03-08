Gwyneth Paltrow 'Isn’t Backing Down' as She Demands Ex-Husband Chris Martin Propose to Girlfriend Dakota Johnson

"Gwyneth claims Dakota is too sweet to complain about the delay," a source claimed about Martin finally getting down on one knee. "She’s demanding that Chris stop jerking Dakota around."

Though Paltrow may be putting her foot down, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress hasn't been worried about walking down the aisle. "Dakota is just going with the flow," the insider noted.

"He’s accusing Gwyneth of making trouble and insists they’re happy with the way things are," the source said of the Coldplay frontman, who was married to the Oscar winner for 10 years. "Gwyneth isn’t backing down."