Gwyneth Paltrow's Steamiest Photos: From Topless Selfies to Nude Bath Snaps and More
Gwyneth Paltrow is a total fashion icon!
The Iron Man actress shared some of her best outfits in a December 2024 carousel of photos. In the first snap, she showcased her slim figure in a bright pink strapless top, high-waisted black leggings and pointed-toe heels. She also styled her blonde hair straight and allowed it to smoothly cascade down her back.
"December Wrapped," she captioned the post.
Lovebirds!
In September 2024, Paltrow marked her and Brad Falchuk's sixth wedding anniversary with a steamy photo, showing them smooching while on a paddleboard. The Shakespeare in Love actress wore a teeny black bikini during the getaway, while her husband opted for white swim trunks with black stripes.
Two months after their 2018 nuptials, Paltrow spoke candidly about her feelings on their marriage.
"For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids — what's the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I'm very much the marrying kind," she told Marie Claire UK.
Mom-Daughter Beauty
Together with her daughter, Apple Martin, Paltrow made the most of their vacation in Mexico by strolling along the sandy beach and taking snaps while enjoying the sunset. The Avengers: Endgame actress sported a white bandeau top and matching high-waisted shorts, while Martin sizzled in a black dress with thin straps.
A Sunny Italian Vacation
Paltrow and Falchuk went topless when they sunbathed together during their June 2023 vacation in Italy. Although the Goop founder sparked concerns due to her sun-damaged skin, as seen in the Instagram update, she previously addressed the issues women face as they age.
"I think it's culture's problem," she told British Vogue. "It's handsome to go gray [as a man], but for women it’s like, 'What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin?' There's definitely a double standard."
Living Young and Wild and Free
In a black-and-white snap posted in September 2022, Paltrow flashed her toned physique in a barely-there bikini.
"Musings on a milestone," she wrote in the caption.
Fun Bath Time at Night
Paltrow flaunted her natural look when she treated herself to an outdoor bathtub in September 2021.
Now in her 50s, she previously opened up about accepting her age and body.
"What excites me is the feeling that we are living the time of the spectrum. We seem to be embracing, like it or not, that life is not black and white," part of her emotional blog post read. "We are starting to be able to hold this idea of complexity, of grey area. We seem to be, in pockets anyway, embracing what is unknown to us might not be threatening. That every human being has their own spectrums and colors and different proportions of light and dark."
Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Earth Day
Paltrow served up sultry vibes as she celebrated Earth Day in an April 2021 post.
The Two Lovers star was photographed resting on a paddleboard in a sizzling bikini, enjoying some time off amid her busy schedule.
"Always trying to get as close to Mother Nature as possible. #earthday 💙," she captioned the post.
In Her Birthday Suit
In September 2020, Paltrow bared it all as she posed outdoors for her birthday.
"thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes," she shared in the since-deleted post.