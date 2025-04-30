Gwyneth Paltrow's Steamiest Photos: From Topless Selfies to Nude Bath Snaps and More

In September 2024, Paltrow marked her and Brad Falchuk's sixth wedding anniversary with a steamy photo, showing them smooching while on a paddleboard. The Shakespeare in Love actress wore a teeny black bikini during the getaway, while her husband opted for white swim trunks with black stripes.

Two months after their 2018 nuptials, Paltrow spoke candidly about her feelings on their marriage.

"For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids — what's the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I'm very much the marrying kind," she told Marie Claire UK.