PHOTOS Gwyneth Paltrow Rocks String Bikini in Rare Selfie With Son Moses Martin Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow wore a string bikini as she smiled for a selfie with her son. Olivia Callanan Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare mother-son moment with her 20-year-old, Moses Martin. On Monday, August 2, Paltrow, 53, captured a selfie of Martin and her as they relaxed together on lounge chairs.

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Source: @Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Moses Martin laid down next to each other.

The Marty Supreme actress wore a tiny red-and-white gingham bikini and oversized sunglasses. Martin kept it simple in a plain white T-shirt, gray shorts and sunglasses that he placed on top of his head, as he and his famous mother both smiled for the camera.

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'You Are the Definition of a Gentleman'

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow called her son 'kind' and 'intelligent' on his 20th birthday.

While Paltrow rarely posts with her youngest, she took to her Instagram in April to celebrate his 20th birthday. In the four-photo carousel, she shared another sweet selfie of the duo before adding in a throwback photo of Martin. She captioned the post, "Happy 20th (!!) birthday to you @mosesmartin you are the definition of a gentleman-kind, intelligent, thoughtful and soulful. It’s beyond words how incredible you are." "I’m sending you a big birthday hug from the west coast. Don’t forget to check the mailbox today. I love you to bits, mama ❤️," she added.

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'Kept to Our Commitment That We Would Put the Children First'

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split in 2014.

Paltrow shares her son with ex-husband Chris Martin, and they were married for over 10 years before choosing to go their separate ways in 2014. The pair also have one daughter together, 22-year-old Apple Martin, who recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. Chris and Gwyneth first met in 2002 while hanging out backstage at one of Chris' Coldplay concerts. They started dating and got married about a year later.

'I Think Chris and I Were Meant to Be Together and Have Our Kids'

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow said her and Chris Martin are 'much better' as 'friends.'