Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Hospitalized Twice for 'Scary' Stroke-Like Symptoms That Left Her in 'Complete Body Paralysis'
Aly Raisman confessed she had two extremely “scary” health struggles in the last few years.
While on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former Olympic gymnast, 30, opened up about being hospitalized for stroke-like symptoms in 2020 and in 2023.
The athlete — who was a part of the 2012 and 2016 USA Olympic gymnastic teams — noted how she could “barely speak” and was “slurring” her words when the incident occurred the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re asking me what my name is, but I can’t remember my name or say what my name is,” the three-time gold medalist recounted, noting she was “aware enough” to be frightened alone in an ambulance with two male workers.
“‘Oh my God, I have two men [here and] I can’t move my arms and my legs,'” she recalled. “‘I can’t move my body. I can’t speak. … What if they take advantage of me?'”
Raisman, among many other high level USA gymnasts, was a victim of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges and 40 to 175 years on sexual abuse charges.
“I was, like, still really struggling a lot with PTSD. People don’t realize how much it still lives with you when you’ve been through something traumatic,” she explained.
Raisman then shared that her second hospitalization occurred in 2023.
“I needed help walking, going to the bathroom,” she shared. “They wouldn’t release me because I couldn’t sit up on my own. … It took me so long.”
The brunette beauty revealed how odd it was to go from “being an athlete and being able to push [herself] so much to being … not even be able to move [her] fingers.”
Raisman was in “complete body paralysis” during the health scare, and now she has to be sure to stay “very on top of” therapy since stress played a part in prompting the physical effects.
The six-time Olympic medalist expects “a lot of triggers” when she attends the Olympics in Paris as an official hospitality ambassador.
“I might see someone that maybe didn’t protect me in the past,” Raisman stated. “It’s very complicated.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Raisman discussed her dating life after recently turning 30 on May 25.
“I thought that by age 30, I would be married with kids. Well, I just turned 30, and I’m single,” she confessed.
Raisman previously dated former NFL player Colton Underwood from 2016 to 2017. The 32-year-old has since come out as gay and married husband Jordan C. Brown in 2023.