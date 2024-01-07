Mary Lou Retton Reveals She Was Almost Put on Life Support During 'Serious' Pneumonia Battle
Mary Lou Retton opened up about her near-fatal trip to the ICU in October 2023.
In a preview, which aired on the Sunday, January 7, episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Olympic gymnast sat down with the Today show's Hoda Kotb to discuss the health scare.
Last fall, it was revealed the athlete was hospitalized due to a rare form of pneumonia which Retton admitted left her "fighting for her life."
In the interview, the 55-year-old, spoke about the incident for the first time.
Retton revealed she is "on oxygen" as she sat beside daughter Shayla Schrepfer while wearing the breathing apparatus.
“I feel like you’re in a very vulnerable state,” Kotb stated, to which Retton replied, “Very much so. I’m very private and to come out and talk about it.”
She continued: "Usually my interviews are, 'Oh, yeah, it felt great to win the Olympics,' you know? This is serious and this is life.”
"I'm so grateful to be here. I am blessed to be here, because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support," Retton added.
In addition to Shayla, the five-time Olympic medalist is also mom to daughters McKenna, Skyla and Emma, whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Kelley.
As OK! previously reported, news of Mary Lou’s condition came after McKenna shared a Spotfund link on social media asking for support amid the hospitalization.
"Hey everyone! On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured," she wrote. "We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following the upload, Shayla also spoke out as she thanked all those who had chosen to support the family at their time of need.
"My sisters and I are overwhelmed," she shared. "We didn't even realize that there's so many people out there that love her just as much as we do. And it's been a really hard time for our family, so just seeing that people love her like that, and are showing her that support, it's just meant the world to us and to her."