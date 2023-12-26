Mary Lou Retton Celebrates Christmas With Her 4 Daughters as Gymnast Recovers From Life-Threatening Battle With Pneumonia

As OK! reported, the athlete, 55 — who shares her kids with Shannon Kelley — was hospitalized this fall due to a serious battle with pneumonia.

During her stay in the ICU, daughter McKenna Kelley kept fans updated on the situation, noting that at one point, the mother-of-four was "fighting for her life." Since the star reportedly didn't have life insurance, her kids launched a crowd-funding page for her medical costs.

The ladies set a goal of reaching $50,000, but within days, they were overwhelmed at the donation sum hitting nearly $200,000.