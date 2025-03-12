Gypsy Rose Blanchard on 'Guilty' Feelings Over Ex Ryan Anderson's Heartbreak: 'I’m Trying to Live My Life'

Fans were sent into a frenzy three months later when Blanchard and Urker took their relationship to the next level, announcing her pregnancy with their first baby in July 2024. The whirlwind romance reached new heights, especially considering her divorce from Anderson was only finalized in December 2024. Just a month later, she welcomed their daughter, Aurora.

Urker didn’t hide his concerns during the episode.

He expressed, "I wished Gypsy had 'gotten through' the divorce process before we found out we were expecting a baby. It’s not a good look for me. It’s not a good look for her. It’s not a good look.”