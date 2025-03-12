or
Article continues below advertisement
Gypsy Rose Blanchard on 'Guilty' Feelings Over Ex Ryan Anderson's Heartbreak: 'I’m Trying to Live My Life'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and now-ex-husband Ryan Anderson
Source: @gypsyroseblanchard/Instagram; @ryan_s_anderson_ /Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted to feeling guilty after divorcing Ryan Anderson.

By:

March 11 2025, Published 8:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

In a revealing moment during the Season 2 premiere of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 33, admitted she's been grappling with feelings of guilt after her split from ex-husband Ryan Anderson, 38. The emotionally charged episode aired on Monday, March 10, just months after Blanchard announced their separation and filed for divorce.

Blanchard’s struggle was palpable as she reflected on how reconnecting with her current boyfriend, Ken Urker, has complicated her emotions. “Every time that we have talked or texted since the divorce was filed, it’s me trying to apologize for breaking his heart,” she confessed. “And as much as I’m trying to live my life and be happy, of course, from time to time, that guilt is going to weigh on my conscience.”

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and now-ex-husband Ryan Anderson spotted in NYC in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were sent into a frenzy three months later when Blanchard and Urker took their relationship to the next level, announcing her pregnancy with their first baby in July 2024. The whirlwind romance reached new heights, especially considering her divorce from Anderson was only finalized in December 2024. Just a month later, she welcomed their daughter, Aurora.

Urker didn’t hide his concerns during the episode.

He expressed, "I wished Gypsy had 'gotten through' the divorce process before we found out we were expecting a baby. It’s not a good look for me. It’s not a good look for her. It’s not a good look.”

Article continues below advertisement
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker with their daughter
Source: @kenurker/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker named their daughter Aurora Raina Urker.

Article continues below advertisement

But Blanchard was quick to take charge, responding with determination: “But, it happened, and so I’m gonna be a big girl, and I’m gonna put on my big girl pants, and I’m gonna freaking do this.”

Urker lightened the mood, quipping, “Same answer for me, except boy pants.”

The emotional rollercoaster continued as Blanchard shared an important update with Anderson about their impending divorce. “I reached out to my attorney a few days ago,” she revealed. “She texted me back, and she said, ‘I’ll have the paperwork for you to sign this week.”

Echoing her desire for closure, Blanchard said, “I said, ‘Meaning the divorce will be final soon.’ She said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’”

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker share a smoke.

Article continues below advertisement

Blanchard is positive Anderson will be OK without her. “I think Ryan has a glimmer of hope that he feels like, okay, it’s not finalized yet, so maybe we might get back together or something,” Blanchard confessed. “So I’m hoping that once the divorce is final, that is what needs to sink in.”

Blanchard's heartfelt message was clear: “I care about you. I wish you the best. I wish you would move on and find happiness. That’s what I want for you.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lifetimetv

Season 2 of 'Life After Lockup' is now streaming.

She added, “It’s hard whenever you have one foot in the past and one foot in the future ... and I feel like in me moving on and with the divorce, finalizing it will also give him that closure he needs too.”

