Gypsy Rose Blanchard Felt 'Lost' in Her Marriage Before 'Heartbreaking' Divorce From Ryan Anderson: 'I Did Love' Him
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is living and learning following her release from prison in December 2023.
In a new interview published Tuesday, May 23, the Munchausen by proxy abuse victim opened up about how she's been doing in the five months since she was let out of jail early after serving 85 percent of her 10-year sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
A lot has happened since stepping out into the world for the first time as an independent woman at the end of last year — including a shocking split from her estranged husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, at the beginning of April.
"I'd describe the Gypsy Rose who went into prison as someone who was very lost and confused," the 32-year-old declared to a news publication after spending her whole life before prison falsely diagnosed with leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other illnesses due to her mom's attention-seeking disorder.
"Now she’s a little bit more wise, has a little bit more experience under her belt and is still very hopeful for the future," Gypsy continued of herself after getting a nose job and bleaching her hair following her early release from prison.
Overall, Gypsy seems happier than ever, however, she'd be lying if she said her split from Ryan has been easy.
"It's heartbreaking, because no one gets married to get a divorce. Processing those emotions has been hard," the true crime phenomenon — who tied the knot with Ryan in July 2022, while Gypsy was still behind bars — explained.
She continued: "I think that there is a , following what you feel like is right for you."
"In my marriage, I felt like a part of me was lost in it, and so I feel like I found that missing piece of myself that I always felt was lost and now reclaiming that back. I definitely feel a sense of belonging in that space," she admitted, insisting, "I did love Ryan."
Now, however, Gypsy's heart is reserved for someone else, as she's rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker and is committed to giving their romance a second chance.
"I’m in love," she gushed of her boyfriend. "He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him. For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me."
People interviewed Gypsy ahead of the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup on Monday, June 3.