Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Happy' to Be Officially Dating Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Split
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has already moved on from estranged husband Ryan Anderson!
After the former lovebirds split at the end of March, the convicted criminal was spotted with ex-fiancé Ken Urker — and the couple have now made their relationship official.
"We are very happy together. We have a long history together. We always had a really close friendship that made for a great relationship. We are in a good spot right now," she told reporters while walking the red carpet in L.A. on Wednesday, May 1, in support of her Lifetime docuseries From the Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
Urker and Blanchard’s romance began through a prison pen pal program when the 32-year-old was serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother. The couple got engaged in 2018, though they decided to split in 2019. In 2020, Anderson began writing to Blanchard, and they married in July 2022.
Blanchard was then let out of prison in December 2023, and just three months later, her and Anderson’s marriage fell apart. The ex-con filed for divorce from Anderson last month.
Though Blanchard has had quite complicated romantic relationships as of late, she's not focusing on the past.
"I'm feeling good tonight," she said on the red carpet, noting, "It's my first time in L.A... taking in the sights.”
As for what she is looking forward to in her future, Blanchard said, "There are probably millions of things... getting my driver’s license is a must... I'm a little chicken on the road. That is going to be a priority going forward.”
Blanchard — who's mother was believed to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy— additionally discussed what she wants audiences to learn from the reality series.
"I just really hope that people take away that I am just an average woman coming out into society trying to reacclimate, trying to adjust, doing the best she can. My life is going to be full of missteps and mishaps but some achievements as well. I am learning who I am as an individual... My life is very unique... I hope people take away that I am just a person and just trying to do the best I can moving forward with my life," she explained.
Blanchard even touched on how she recently reached out to actress Joey King, who played her in The Act., the series based on her life story.
"It went good, I DM'd her... I wanted to show my support. She did do an amazing job portraying me,” Blanchard shared.
Extra interviewed Blanchard.