Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Happy' to Be Officially Dating Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker After Ryan Anderson Split

Urker and Blanchard’s romance began through a prison pen pal program when the 32-year-old was serving time for her involvement in the murder of her mother. The couple got engaged in 2018, though they decided to split in 2019. In 2020, Anderson began writing to Blanchard, and they married in July 2022.

Blanchard was then let out of prison in December 2023, and just three months later, her and Anderson’s marriage fell apart. The ex-con filed for divorce from Anderson last month.