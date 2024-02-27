OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Scott Anderson Spark Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo: 'Me and My Little Family'

Feb. 27 2024, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Scott Anderson received mixed reactions from followers after the 37-year-old shared a picture that had many convinced the former inmate was pregnant.

On Tuesday, February 27, Anderson posted a closeup photo of his hand on his wife's bare belly while they cozied up in bed with their new puppy.

"Me and my little family cuddling together ❤️," he captioned the sweet snapshot.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section to ask if Blanchard already had a bun in the oven only two months after being released from prison.

"NAH NAH NAH NAH NAH WAIT A D--- MINUTE IS SHE PREGNANT?" one user penned, while another quipped, "She was not kidding when she said the d was fire 😭."

However, others pointed out that Anderson could just be "trolling the trolls" with the hinting photo and suggested he just meant their fur baby.

"A married couple and a pet can be a family. You don’t have to have a child to be a family. They never stated she is, it’s rude to assume so," one follower admonished, and a second pointed out, "Guys I think they mean their puppy 😂."

Blanchard and Anderson tied the knot in 2022, while she was still behind bar for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, with her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn.

The 32-year-old was released from prison on December 28, 2023, and was finally able to live with her husband as a married couple.

As OK! previously reported, Blanchard confessed she was interested in having children with Anderson, but knew that discussing her past with them in the future would be very difficult.

"I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she said at the time. "I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

Despite her own heartbreaking abuse she dealt with throughout her childhood and early adulthood, Blanchard shared she isn't worried about repeating the past.

"I have learned what not to do," she explained. "I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that."

