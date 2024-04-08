Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files for Divorce From Estranged Husband Ryan Scott Anderson After Nearly 2 Years of Marriage
Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson on Monday, April 8, according to RadarOnline.com.
Blanchard and Anderson met during the pandemic and tied the knot in July 2022, while the former inmate was serving a 10-year sentence for plotting the 2015 murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
Although the court documents detailing the reason behind their split are not yet available, a close friend of Blanchard claimed the 32-year-old had been worried that their relationship could get violent due to Anderson's alleged temper.
"He got in her face and screamed," Nadiya Vizier, 22, said in an interview published earlier this month. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her."
"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," she continued. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."
As OK! previously reported, Blanchard confirmed her split from her husband only three months after she was released from prison.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she explained in a post shared to her Facebook account. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."
Blanchard later sparked rumors she had left Anderson for her ex-fiancé Ken Urker after they were spotted spending time together and even debuted matching tattoos.
"I think she's a sweet girl," Urker's mom, Raina Williams, said earlier this year. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her."
However, Williams alleged there was nothing romantic going on between her son and Blanchard, noting that he only wanted what was "best for Gypsy."
"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy," she added. "It devastated him when they broke up the first time."