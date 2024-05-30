OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's 'Taking It Slow' With Boyfriend Ken Urker Before Considering Marriage Again

gypsy rose blanchard taking it slow ken urker before marriage pp
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she's "very happy" with boyfriend Ken Urker, but she's determined to take things slowly.

The former inmate — who was released from prison in December 2023 — ended her marriage with husband Ryan Scott Anderson earlier this year and quickly moved on with her former fiancé.

gypsy rose blanchard prison makeup hacks look presentable
Source: @gypsy.blanchard.tiktok

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

"I think Ken and I have always had a very close bond with each other," she explained in a recent interview discussing how they rekindled their relationship. "Even in the time that we were not together — it was a span of like five years — we still remained friends."

Added Blanchard, "Having that close connection can just never be broken."

gypsy rose blanchard taking it slow ken urker before marriage
Source: mega

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was previously married to Ryan Scott Anderson.

Despite remaining friends over the years after their split, Blanchard admitted it wasn't until her marriage with Anderson ended that they found themselves "reconnecting again on a deeper level."

She also shared that being in the "real world" versus having a relationship while she was behind bars allowed them to "explore what the 'could have been' would have been like."

gypsy rose blanchard taking it slow ken urker before marriage
Source: mega

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dating former fiancé Ken Urker.

As for the possibility of tying the knot with Urker, the 32-year-old shared, "I’m not gonna say no but that’s not exactly in the cards right now."

"We’re taking our time, we’re enjoying our time together," she continued. "I’m feeling it out, marriage, potentially in the future! Just kind of taking it slow right now."

gypsy rose blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she was taking things slowly with Ken Urker.

Meanwhile, Anderson — who is a special education teacher — claimed he was "blindsided" by their breakup, but not surprised that Urker is back in the picture.

"Honestly, I feel like he was going to pop up at some point," he told a separate news outlet. "He was going to rear his head in some way, and at some point we'd have to deal with this."

"At the very beginning of February I got real sick with Covid, and then I ended up getting bronchitis, and that put me down for about two, three weeks," he added of the start to the end of their relationship. "And then Gypsy ended up getting sick, and that's when things, I guess, I don't know. That was the lowest part of our short-term marriage really."

Source: OK!

Gypsy Rose spoke with Access Hollywood about her relationship with Ken.

People reported Ryan's comments on their split.

