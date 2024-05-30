Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's 'Taking It Slow' With Boyfriend Ken Urker Before Considering Marriage Again
Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she's "very happy" with boyfriend Ken Urker, but she's determined to take things slowly.
The former inmate — who was released from prison in December 2023 — ended her marriage with husband Ryan Scott Anderson earlier this year and quickly moved on with her former fiancé.
"I think Ken and I have always had a very close bond with each other," she explained in a recent interview discussing how they rekindled their relationship. "Even in the time that we were not together — it was a span of like five years — we still remained friends."
Added Blanchard, "Having that close connection can just never be broken."
Despite remaining friends over the years after their split, Blanchard admitted it wasn't until her marriage with Anderson ended that they found themselves "reconnecting again on a deeper level."
She also shared that being in the "real world" versus having a relationship while she was behind bars allowed them to "explore what the 'could have been' would have been like."
As for the possibility of tying the knot with Urker, the 32-year-old shared, "I’m not gonna say no but that’s not exactly in the cards right now."
"We’re taking our time, we’re enjoying our time together," she continued. "I’m feeling it out, marriage, potentially in the future! Just kind of taking it slow right now."
Meanwhile, Anderson — who is a special education teacher — claimed he was "blindsided" by their breakup, but not surprised that Urker is back in the picture.
"Honestly, I feel like he was going to pop up at some point," he told a separate news outlet. "He was going to rear his head in some way, and at some point we'd have to deal with this."
"At the very beginning of February I got real sick with Covid, and then I ended up getting bronchitis, and that put me down for about two, three weeks," he added of the start to the end of their relationship. "And then Gypsy ended up getting sick, and that's when things, I guess, I don't know. That was the lowest part of our short-term marriage really."
