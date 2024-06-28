Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Not Ashamed' of Rekindling Relationship With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Soon After Divorcing Ryan Anderson
Gypsy Rose Blanchard stands by her decision to divorce Ryan Anderson — and her choice to reignite her relationship with former fiancé Ken Urker.
During a recent Q&A session held on her YouTube channel, the Munchausen by proxy abuse victim opened up about what has made her the happiest since being freed from prison in December 2023 after serving more than eight years behind bars for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
"I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love," she declared of her most joyful moment in the months since leaving jail. "I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."
Gypsy continued: "Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn't happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that."
The 32-year-old reiterated how being back together with Ken has allowed her to feel "the happiest" she's "ever been."
"I'm not ashamed of that," Gypsy insisted, seemingly clapping back at critics' complaints about leaving Ryan in the dust as soon as she tasted freedom.
Besides moving on from her marriage to Ryan, Gypsy has also found a new pet to love after her estranged husband purchased a puppy for the former couple following the convicted criminal's release from prison.
"We kind of, we share Parker," she said in reference to Ken's dog. "Parker's not mine, but since I'm dating him, I'm the girlfriend, so I'm taking on that mommy role to Parker."
At the time news broke about Gypsy and Ryan's split, the previously incarcerated reality star faced backlash for appearing to abandon the puppy.
"She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan," Gypsy admitted during a TikTok Live after getting slammed with questions about the pooch's whereabouts. "I didn't want to uproot her from everything that she knows, so ... she loved Ryan more, so I let him keep the puppy."
While Gypsy might be happy with her decision to move on with Ken, Ryan said he was completely surprised by his estranged wife's actions.
"It was like, 'I'm going to stay with my parents for the weekend,' and then it's, 'I'm never coming back.' It was just shocking how fast it went from this to that to now 'I'm with Ken and in love with him. He's my soulmate and you were just married to me a week ago,'" Ryan revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "It's hard to process as her husband — we're in the middle of divorce proceedings and everything so I can't say too much, but I am blindsided by how fast it transpired."