Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Not Ashamed' of Rekindling Relationship With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Soon After Divorcing Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard stands by her decision to divorce Ryan Anderson — and her choice to reignite her relationship with former fiancé Ken Urker.

During a recent Q&A session held on her YouTube channel, the Munchausen by proxy abuse victim opened up about what has made her the happiest since being freed from prison in December 2023 after serving more than eight years behind bars for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.