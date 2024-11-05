or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Paternity Test Results to Reveal If Ken Urker or Ryan Anderson Is the Father of Her First Child

Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard with Ken Urker and an image of Ryan Anderson
Source: @gypsyrose.ig/instagram;@ryan_s_anderson_/instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard set the record straight once and for all.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken a non-invasive prenatal paternity test to confirm boyfriend Ken Urker is the father of her first child.

Blanchard shared the news via a Tuesday, November 5, Instagram post after people wondered if her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, could be the actual father since she started dating Urker shortly after her split from Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant gypsy rose blanchard paternity test results ken urker ryan anderson
Source: @gypsyrose.ig/instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took a prenatal paternity test to confirm to the public that boyfriend Ken Urker is the father of her first child.

Article continues below advertisement

"There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest," she stated alongside a screenshot of the test. "Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗 @fastestlabsofmetairie @kenurker."

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant gypsy rose blanchard paternity test results ken urker ryan anderson
Source: @gypsyrose.ig/instagram

Blanchard announced her pregnancy over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the 33-year-old — who spent 8.5 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her abusive mother — were quick to give her support, noting she shouldn't have had to even clarify the paternity gossip.

"Girly you don’t owe anyone anything ❤️," one person commented, while another wrote, "Please do NOT think you owe anyone any explanations! Please are always sticking their noses where it doesn’t belong. Live YOUR lives be happy. Congratulations."

Article continues below advertisement

When Blanchard announced her pregnancy in July, her divorce from Anderson had not been finalized, which was another reason some internet trolls questioned her baby's paternity.

The topic became such a big deal that the Louisiana native addressed the rumors on Good Morning America.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant gypsy rose blanchard paternity test results ken urker ryan anderson
Source: mega

The pregnant star filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson in April.

Article continues below advertisement

The My Time to Stand: A Memoir author explained she left Anderson in "mid-March" before filing for divorce the following month, noting there was no overlap in her romances.

"So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken's baby," she said. "There was never any question of paternity."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Urker and Blanchard first got engaged in 2018, while the latter was still in jail. However, he eventually called it off, as he felt she needed to be single once she became a free woman.

She then wound up meeting Anderson, whom she married while behind bars in 2022 — though their marriage took a turn south after she was released early in December 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
pregnant gypsy rose blanchard paternity test results ken urker ryan anderson
Source: @gypsyrose.ig/instagram

Blanchard and Urker's child is due in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

She reconnected with Urker on a platonic level before she decided to divorce Anderson.

"It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," Blanchard detailed in a past interview. "We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing."

She explained that Urker supported her though the divorce, and "then I let myself open up to the feelings that I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don't die."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.