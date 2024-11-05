Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Paternity Test Results to Reveal If Ken Urker or Ryan Anderson Is the Father of Her First Child
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has taken a non-invasive prenatal paternity test to confirm boyfriend Ken Urker is the father of her first child.
Blanchard shared the news via a Tuesday, November 5, Instagram post after people wondered if her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, could be the actual father since she started dating Urker shortly after her split from Anderson.
"There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest," she stated alongside a screenshot of the test. "Here are the results showing Ken is the father. Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world. 💗 @fastestlabsofmetairie @kenurker."
Fans of the 33-year-old — who spent 8.5 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her abusive mother — were quick to give her support, noting she shouldn't have had to even clarify the paternity gossip.
"Girly you don’t owe anyone anything ❤️," one person commented, while another wrote, "Please do NOT think you owe anyone any explanations! Please are always sticking their noses where it doesn’t belong. Live YOUR lives be happy. Congratulations."
When Blanchard announced her pregnancy in July, her divorce from Anderson had not been finalized, which was another reason some internet trolls questioned her baby's paternity.
The topic became such a big deal that the Louisiana native addressed the rumors on Good Morning America.
The My Time to Stand: A Memoir author explained she left Anderson in "mid-March" before filing for divorce the following month, noting there was no overlap in her romances.
"So, this is absolutely 100 percent Ken's baby," she said. "There was never any question of paternity."
As OK! reported, Urker and Blanchard first got engaged in 2018, while the latter was still in jail. However, he eventually called it off, as he felt she needed to be single once she became a free woman.
She then wound up meeting Anderson, whom she married while behind bars in 2022 — though their marriage took a turn south after she was released early in December 2023.
She reconnected with Urker on a platonic level before she decided to divorce Anderson.
"It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," Blanchard detailed in a past interview. "We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing."
She explained that Urker supported her though the divorce, and "then I let myself open up to the feelings that I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don't die."