Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Baby Daddy? 10 Things to Know About Ken Urker
Ken Urker Contacted Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker were first connected in 2017 when he wrote to her while she was serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. He reportedly created the letter after seeing Gypsy Rose in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.
“We became fast friends,” she told E! News in 2019. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”
They Kissed When Ken Urker Visited Her in Prison for the First Time
After exchanging letters on a weekly basis, Gypsy Rose sent Ken a visitation form so they could meet in prison. Within the first 30 minutes of their interaction, he leaned over and reportedly gave her "the most wonderful kiss" of Gypsy Rose's whole life.
“The kiss he gave me was quite passionate. I looked at him and was like, 'I didn't even know you liked me like that', and he said, ‘Yeah, I have for a while.' And I'm like, ‘I have for a while too,'" she said of the smooch.
Ken Urker Popped the Question to Gypsy Rose Blanchard in 2018
Ken proposed to Gypsy Rose when he visited her at Chillicothe Correctional Center in 2018. The engagement was not made public until the Gypsy's Revenge subject confirmed it to E! News the following year.
“We bounced around the idea, we have a pretty solid thing going and we’re pretty sure this is what we want. So, on the October visit, he held my hands close and told me how much I meant to him and he’s like, ‘I would really, really be honored if I could have your hand in marriage,’ and I said yes," Gypsy Rose told the outlet.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Received 2 Engagement Rings
Ken popped the question to Gypsy Rose with a silver band, but he bought her a new engagement ring after the first one got confiscated in prison. They also planned to hold their wedding ceremony in January 2020.
Ken Urker Came From a Large Household
In 2019, Gypsy Rose told E! News that her then-fiancé came from a big family. She also called Ken "kind of a nerd" like her.
“He wears his heart on his sleeve,” she said. “We are particularly totally in love with Harry Potter.”
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Called It Quits
Throughout their relationship, Gypsy Rose and Ken endured an on-again, off-again relationship. They called off their engagement in August 2019, though they reunited afterward.
Their reconciliation did not last long as Gypsy Rose married Ryan Scott Anderson in a small prison ceremony. She filed for divorce from him in April.
“My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement. Ken was a private person and didn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship," Gypsy wrote in her eBook, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Were in Contact Before Her Marriage to Ryan Anderson
The Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that Gypsy Rose and Ken were in contact again weeks before her wedding to Ryan.
Ken’s mom, Raina Williams, told TMZ on April 2 that he flew to Louisiana from Texas to be with Gypsy Rose. The matriarch, at the time, insisted the pair were only friends.
“They are not back together,” she told People. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”
Raina continued, “I think she’s a sweet girl. I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”
They Have Matching Tattoos
Bobby Pitre, Gypsy Rose's cousin and owner of the tattoo parlor where she and Ken went, confirmed to People that the couple had matching tattoos as they restarted their romance.
Gypsy Rose also disclosed their official status to TMZ.
“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she said. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”
Ken Urker Is the Father of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's First Baby
On July 9, Gypsy Rose uploaded a YouTube video, titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far," to announce her pregnancy. She also named Ken as the baby daddy.
“We’re both very excited. This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected," she said in the video.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Revealed the Day She Knew Ken Urker Was 'The One'
Speaking with E! News co-host Keltie Knight, Gypsy Rose opened up about the day she knew Ken was "the one" for her.
"Probably the day I met him back in 2017," she said.
Gypsy Rose added, "It wasn't until I filed for divorce that I kind of really realized that that spark, that connection [with Ken] is even better than I expected. And we've grown a lot. I've matured. He's grown. And so I think right now is the time in our lives that it's the right time, right place, right everything."