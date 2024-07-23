Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Baby Daddy? 10 Things to Know About Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker were first connected in 2017 when he wrote to her while she was serving her prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. He reportedly created the letter after seeing Gypsy Rose in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

“We became fast friends,” she told E! News in 2019. “It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”