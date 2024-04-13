Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson 'Realized They Made a Mistake Getting Married': 'Too Much of a Struggle in the Real World'
Was saying "I do" in prison the wrong decision?
Gypsy Rose Blanchard shockingly filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, earlier this month after marrying him while still serving a 10-year sentence for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — leaving people with one question: Why?!
"They both realized they’d made a mistake getting married. It was too much too soon," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gypsy and Ryan, who first connected with the then-inmate in 2020, when he sent a letter to her and realized their chemistry shortly after.
"Ryan’s letters helped her feel less lonely while she was locked up," the insider admitted, however, things appeared to take a turn for the worse once she found her freedom toward the end of 2023.
The confidante continued: "It was too much of a struggle in the real world. They didn’t really know each other well enough and she’d rather be single."
Gypsy filing to legally end her marriage of nearly two years completely shocked fans, as Ryan was the one to pick her up from prison when she was released last December and stood by her side through various interviews and television appearances — including Good Morning America, The View and Entertainment Tonight.
While specific reasoning has not yet been revealed, a close friend of the convicted criminal claimed Gypsy started to worry her marriage could soon turn violent because of Ryan's alleged anger issues.
"He got in her face and screamed. Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her," Nadiya Vizier said of the 32-year-old.
"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," Vizier alleged. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."
On Friday, April 6, Ryan broke silence about his separation, admitting he didn't see it coming — despite the source insinuating it was a mutual decision.
"I’m not doing well with it," the 37-year-old expressed to Daily Mail. "For me, it just came out of the blue."
Gypsy first revealed the news via her private Facebook account. Eerily enough, it was the same social media app she and her ex Nicholas Godejohn used to post on Dee Dee's profile that she was dead nearly a decade ago.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou," she penned.
Gypsy concluded: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am."
