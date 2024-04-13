OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson 'Realized They Made a Mistake Getting Married': 'Too Much of a Struggle in the Real World'

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Scott Anderson tied the knot in 2022.

By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Was saying "I do" in prison the wrong decision?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shockingly filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, earlier this month after marrying him while still serving a 10-year sentence for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — leaving people with one question: Why?!

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard and Anderson have been married nearly two years.

"They both realized they’d made a mistake getting married. It was too much too soon," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gypsy and Ryan, who first connected with the then-inmate in 2020, when he sent a letter to her and realized their chemistry shortly after.

"Ryan’s letters helped her feel less lonely while she was locked up," the insider admitted, however, things appeared to take a turn for the worse once she found her freedom toward the end of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Blanchard filed for a restraining order in April.

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante continued: "It was too much of a struggle in the real world. They didn’t really know each other well enough and she’d rather be single."

Gypsy filing to legally end her marriage of nearly two years completely shocked fans, as Ryan was the one to pick her up from prison when she was released last December and stood by her side through various interviews and television appearances — including Good Morning America, The View and Entertainment Tonight.

Article continues below advertisement

While specific reasoning has not yet been revealed, a close friend of the convicted criminal claimed Gypsy started to worry her marriage could soon turn violent because of Ryan's alleged anger issues.

"He got in her face and screamed. Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her," Nadiya Vizier said of the 32-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Anderson wasn't expecting the split.

Article continues below advertisement

"He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared," Vizier alleged. "But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

On Friday, April 6, Ryan broke silence about his separation, admitting he didn't see it coming — despite the source insinuating it was a mutual decision.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not doing well with it," the 37-year-old expressed to Daily Mail. "For me, it just came out of the blue."

Gypsy first revealed the news via her private Facebook account. Eerily enough, it was the same social media app she and her ex Nicholas Godejohn used to post on Dee Dee's profile that she was dead nearly a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson mistake married struggle divorce
Source: @RYAN_S_ANDERSON_/INSTAGRAM

She filed for divorce roughly three months after her prison release.

Article continues below advertisement

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou," she penned.

Gypsy concluded: "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find … who I am."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Gypsy and Ryan's divorce.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.