Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Believes Her Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Ruined Their Marriage: Source
Was another man to blame for the demise of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's marriage?
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim's estranged husband seems to think so, as he's reportedly convinced a call from the convicted second-degree murderer's ex-fiancé caused their relationship to spiral.
Back in January — Gypsy's first month out of prison since she was locked up for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn — the 32-year-old's stepmom, Kristy, received a phone call from her stepdaughter's former fiancé Ken Urker looking to speak to his ex and clear the air, a source with direct knowledge on the situation recently spilled to a news publication.
According to the insider, Ken called in an attempt to clarify why he decided to end his 2018 engagement to Gypsy, as she insinuated the decision came from her growing fame behind bars.
In Gypsy's e-book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Ken coincidentally broke things off right around the same time The Act, starring Joey King, became available for streaming on Hulu in March 2020, however, he now claims it was simply a decision made to help his former lover have room to grow, per the confidante.
During the phone call, Kristy allegedly asked Ken whether he was in a relationship, to which he revealed he was not married but insisted he wasn't trying to rekindle his romance with Gypsy or form a wedge between her marriage to Ryan.
Unfortunately, it seems Ryan's guard is back up when it comes to Gypsy, as the source said he's fully convinced Ken called with the intention of catching his ex-fiancée's attention and to possibly reignite their flame.
Ryan's theory was fueled by the fact that all appeared great in his marriage until Ken dialed his wife's stepmom, as the insider alleged the domino effect followed soon after.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Filed for Divorce From Ryan Anderson After Explosive Fight Over Estranged Husband Hoarding Food: Source
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson 'Realized They Made a Mistake Getting Married': 'Too Much of a Struggle in the Real World'
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Seeks Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Ryan Scott Anderson After Filing for Divorce
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Further adding fuel to the fire, Gypsy was spotted spending an intimate weekend with Ken mere days after she separated from Ryan — who is completely angry about the situation as a whole and recently countered his estranged wife's lawsuit against him with a restraining order of his own.
During their getaway to New Orleans, Gypsy and Ken got matching Husky tattoos and were seen holding hands, as Ryan remained heartbroken at home confused about where things went so wrong.
Still, Gypsy and Ken continue to emphasize their connection is nothing more than a friendship, with his mom, Raina Williams, even defending their platonic relationship and insisting they "are not back together" romantically, as OK! previously reported.
"They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," Raina declared earlier this month.
TMZ spoke to a source about Gypsy and Ryan's marital demise.