Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Believes Her Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Ruined Their Marriage: Source

Back in January — Gypsy's first month out of prison since she was locked up for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn — the 32-year-old's stepmom, Kristy, received a phone call from her stepdaughter's former fiancé Ken Urker looking to speak to his ex and clear the air, a source with direct knowledge on the situation recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insider, Ken called in an attempt to clarify why he decided to end his 2018 engagement to Gypsy, as she insinuated the decision came from her growing fame behind bars.