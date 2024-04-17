OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Believes Her Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Ruined Their Marriage: Source

gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson fiance ken ruined marriage
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Was another man to blame for the demise of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson's marriage?

The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim's estranged husband seems to think so, as he's reportedly convinced a call from the convicted second-degree murderer's ex-fiancé caused their relationship to spiral.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson fiance ken ruined marriage
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, split roughly three months after she was released from prison.

Back in January — Gypsy's first month out of prison since she was locked up for plotting the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn — the 32-year-old's stepmom, Kristy, received a phone call from her stepdaughter's former fiancé Ken Urker looking to speak to his ex and clear the air, a source with direct knowledge on the situation recently spilled to a news publication.

According to the insider, Ken called in an attempt to clarify why he decided to end his 2018 engagement to Gypsy, as she insinuated the decision came from her growing fame behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson fiance ken ruined marriage
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

The abuse victim spent the weekend with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker just days after her split from Ryan Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

In Gypsy's e-book Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Ken coincidentally broke things off right around the same time The Act, starring Joey King, became available for streaming on Hulu in March 2020, however, he now claims it was simply a decision made to help his former lover have room to grow, per the confidante.

During the phone call, Kristy allegedly asked Ken whether he was in a relationship, to which he revealed he was not married but insisted he wasn't trying to rekindle his romance with Gypsy or form a wedge between her marriage to Ryan.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson fiance ken ruined marriage
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the second-degree murder of her mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, it seems Ryan's guard is back up when it comes to Gypsy, as the source said he's fully convinced Ken called with the intention of catching his ex-fiancée's attention and to possibly reignite their flame.

Ryan's theory was fueled by the fact that all appeared great in his marriage until Ken dialed his wife's stepmom, as the insider alleged the domino effect followed soon after.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Further adding fuel to the fire, Gypsy was spotted spending an intimate weekend with Ken mere days after she separated from Ryan — who is completely angry about the situation as a whole and recently countered his estranged wife's lawsuit against him with a restraining order of his own.

During their getaway to New Orleans, Gypsy and Ken got matching Husky tattoos and were seen holding hands, as Ryan remained heartbroken at home confused about where things went so wrong.

Article continues below advertisement
gypsy rose blanchard ryan anderson fiance ken ruined marriage
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was married to Ryan Anderson for nearly two years before filing for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Gypsy and Ken continue to emphasize their connection is nothing more than a friendship, with his mom, Raina Williams, even defending their platonic relationship and insisting they "are not back together" romantically, as OK! previously reported.

"They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," Raina declared earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to a source about Gypsy and Ryan's marital demise.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.