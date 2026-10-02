Ken Urker's Sister Claims His Passing Was 'Not of Natural Causes' After His Sudden Death at 33
Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:01 a.m. ET
Ken Urker’s sister, Autumn, is questioning the circumstances surrounding her brother’s sudden death.
Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé, died at his Louisiana home on Thursday, October 1, the day he was set to celebrate his 34th birthday.
Shortly after his passing, Autumn addressed the situation during a TikTok livestream, claiming his death was “not of natural causes.”
However, she stressed that law enforcement does not suspect foul play.
Ken Urker's Sister Shares Details About His Death
During the livestream, Autumn explained who discovered her brother.
“Gypsy’s brother Dylan [Blanchard], his wife, and another woman, who does not want me to say her name, found Ken,” she said emotionally.
“They were all at church last night, and Ken was emotional, and they had dinner or something planned today, and they went over there and found him,” she added.
Autumn also revealed that she had spoken with Ken the night before he died.
“He said he was going home to go to sleep and he had work in the morning. So, I don’t know. This is why they say, ‘Sticks and Stones,’ because words can absolutely kill you,” she continued as she was sobbing.
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Gypsy Rose Speaks Out After His Passing
As OK! previously reported, Ken died at 33. At the time, Gypsy Rose reportedly sent him a birthday message but did not receive a response.
Following the news, Gypsy addressed the loss and alleged that Ken had been targeted by "relentless cyberbullying.”
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved,” he told TMZ.
She also reflected on the bond they shared, writing, “Ken will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase."
Gypsy said Ken had faced an "unimaginable level of public scrutiny" on social media.
“Cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” the former ex-convict said.
She also shared her belief that the online attention and harassment had a "profound impact" on her former fiancé.
Gypsy said Ken was a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, and promised to keep his memory alive for her.
"Will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him," she added.
Ken and Gypsy Share a Daughter
The former couple began dating after Gypsy Rose separated from her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. Aurora was then born in December 2024.
Their relationship also became a subject of discussion on Gypsy’s reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.
During the Season 2 premiere, Gypsy reflected on how quickly she moved forward with Ken after her marriage ended. She admitted that she still felt bad about how the divorce affected Ryan.
“Every time that we have talked or texted since the divorce was filed, it’s me trying to apologize for breaking his heart,” she confessed. “And as much as I’m trying to live my life and be happy, of course, from time to time, that guilt is going to weigh on my conscience.”