Hailey Bieber's Dad Stephen Baldwin Predicts Her and Justin's Baby Jack Blues Will Be 'Cute and Creative' Like His Parents
Stephen Baldwin is one proud grandpa!
While chatting with a reporter ahead of the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 premiere, the actor gushed over his daughter Hailey Bieber welcoming her son, Jack Blues, with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024.
"My first grandson is better than Special Forces. He's a little soldier in his own right," Stephen, 58, declared.
"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative," he noted of the 4-month-old. "So I'm looking forward to it."
Stephen never hesitates to rave over his grandson, revealing in a December 2024 interview that the tot is a "little muffin" who's "eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."
The singer, 30, is just as excited about the little one, with an insider telling a news outlet, he's "gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby."
"He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time," the source added. "It’s so sweet."
The insider noted that becoming parents has brought Justin and the model, 28, even closer.
"Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along," the source shared, "but they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special."
The lovebirds are enjoying parenthood so much that they've even "discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," said a source.
The couple is "still adjusting to life as parents of a newborn" and feel "every day is a learning experience," the source explained. "They couldn’t be happier."
The stars have shared only a few photos of their son and have yet to publicly reveal his face — though they may never do so due to the bullying Hailey has received online over the years.
In fact, the stunning star hinted social media trolls were one of the reasons she hid her pregnancy until she hit the six-month mark.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she explained to W Magazine, referring to how people accused her of breaking up Justin's on-off romance with ex Selena Gomez.
"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," the mom-of-one confessed. "I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less."
