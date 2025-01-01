Justin Bieber Has 'Gotten So Skilled at Changing Diapers, Making a Bottle and Burping' 'Little Muffin' Jack

“Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby,” dished a source. “He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet.”

Becoming parents has also brought the pair, who married in 2018, closer. “Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along,” the source noted. “But they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special.”