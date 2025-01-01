Justin Bieber Has 'Gotten So Skilled at Changing Diapers, Making a Bottle and Burping' 'Little Muffin' Jack
Daddy duty looks good on Justin Bieber after he and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.
“Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby,” dished a source. “He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet.”
Becoming parents has also brought the pair, who married in 2018, closer. “Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along,” the source noted. “But they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special.”
The model's father, Stephen Baldwin, previously gushed over his new grandson.
“He’s just a little muffin,” the actor, 58, said in an interview. “He’s eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever.”
During the Tuesday, December 24, episode of the "Almost Famous" podcast, Stephen raved about the tot.
“Baby Jack is here to change the world forever," he said, adding that the family was "excited" to have him around just in time for the holidays. "Got a little Christmas grandson."
In August, the "Baby" singer, 30, shared a photo of their little one via Instagram. “WELCOME HOME,” he captioned an Instagram pic of Hailey touching the baby’s foot, which was wrapped in a blanket. “JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻.”
After Jack arrived, the A-listers have been soaking up every moment as a family-of-three.
“Hailey is enjoying and savoring these moments being a new mom,” the insider dished to Us Weekly in August. “She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”
“Justin is overjoyed and very hands-on. A lot of things will change,” the insider said of the pop star. “He’s a dad now and will be a lot more private and protective and focused on the family first.”
Though the pair “have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," a source recently told Page Six.
“Hailey feels incredibly blessed to be celebrating her first Christmas as a mom,” the insider shared. “When Justin asked Hailey what she wanted for Christmas this year, she really couldn’t think of anything because she has everything she could ever want.”
