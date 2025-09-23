or
Hailey Bieber Straddles Husband Justin in Intimate Photos

hailey bieber straddles justin
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber straddled Justin in intimate photos that showed their steamy chemistry.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Justin and Hailey Bieber just gave fans a peek into their love life with a set of steamy and tender photos that instantly lit up social media.

In the first PDA shot in the Instagram carousel, Justin sat on the grass while Hailey straddled his lap. He held her tightly by the waist, eyes fixed on her midsection, as she threw her arms up in the air. With mountains in the backdrop, the moment feels raw, passionate and cinematic.

The vibe shifts in the second photo, where things look more family-focused. Justin cradled their son, Jack Blues, in his arms, as the words “PRAY FOR ME” stretched across the back of his oversized black tee. Just a few steps ahead, Hailey walked in a fitted white tank and dark jeans.

image of Justin and Hailey Bieber shared intimate new photos.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared intimate new photos.

In the third photo, Hailey once again straddled Justin, this time with her long hair falling over her back as she leaned in close. He rested his hands on her hips, while sneakers on the floor and a pool table in the background kept the setting casual and lived-in.

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram
As for their outfit, Justin stayed laid-back in the same oversized shirt and shorts, while Hailey mirrored his effortless vibe with her chic white tank and denim.

The post comes shortly after Hailey shut down ongoing rumors about her marriage.

“It's not real,” she said of the constant speculation in an interview published on July 23.

image of Justin Bieber called the Rhode founder a natural at balancing motherhood.
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber called the Rhode founder a natural at balancing motherhood.

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them. I’m one of those people,” she added.

Hailey Bieber

She admitted that talking things out helps her deal with the negativity.

“I’m a processor. If I can just speak it out loud and process it, I usually can get there on my own,” she shared.

image of Hailey Bieber shut down divorce rumors in a July interview.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber shut down divorce rumors in a July interview.

Back in May, she also told Vogue she thought the chatter would’ve calmed down at the time.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t,” she said. “You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these b------ are going to be mad.”

image of The couple share on son: Jack Blues Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram;@lilbieber/Instagram

The couple share on son: Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey went on to praise Justin for guiding her through life.

“He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning,’” she recalled.

Justin, in turn, complimented his wife for staying calm and collected.

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion,” he said. “And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.”

